East Central men end weekend on high note

MONTICELLO, Ark. — The East Central University men’s basketball ended their Arkansas road trip on a high note with a 66-59 win over Arkansas-Monticello Saturday inside Steelman Field House.
The Tigers improved to 8-6 overall and 3-5 in Great American Conference play, while the Boll Weevils dropped to 5-9 and 1-7.
“It was a good road win for us today,” head coach Daniel Wheeler said. “Throughout the season, we have been talking about learning and progressing. I thought we took a step forward today and got better. The guys stepped up and made plays and got stops when they needed to.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair with four ties and seven lead changes. Tied 26-26 with under four minutes remaining in the half, a 3-pointer by Barron Tanner, Jr. allowed the Tigers to take the lead for good. Both teams traded a few shots before ECU settled the score 34-31 going into halftime.
The second half opened up with a layup and free throw by Jakeem Acres to keep the Tigers momentum. ECU would extend its lead to 10 points (56-46) with 7:16 left after a pair of free throws from Keyon Thomas.
UAM would attempt to come back, cutting the deficit to two points with two minutes remaining. The Tigers managed to hold off the Boll Weevils thanks in part to hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute.
Three Tigers reached double-digit points – Quinton Johnson II, Godsgift Ezedinma and Keyon Thomas.
Johnson led the Tiger offense with a career-high 24 points. He went 6-for-12 from the field while going 3-for-4 from the 3-point range and 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.
Ezedinma was next in line with 12 points, going 5-of-9 from the floor followed closely by Thomas with 10 points.
The ECU men’s basketball team returns to the Kerr Activities Center to take on Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.