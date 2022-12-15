East Central men bury Randall University

The East Central University men’s basketball limited Randall to just 12 first-half points in a 104-35 runaway victory over the Saints Tuesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 6-3 while Randall remained winless at 0-3.
The game was over almost before it started. East Central started off with an incredible 36-2 run that was capped by Godsgift Ezedinma at the 7:04 mark of the opening half.
“It was a good team win tonight,” said ECU head coach Daniel Wheeler. “I thought we had a really good effort on the defensive end. I’m glad we were able to get everyone some minutes.”
The Tigers led by as many as 39 in the first half. ECU finished the frame by outscoring Randall 22-10 and carried a 35-point lead, 47-12, into the break.
The Tigers followed up a 47-point first half with a 57-point second half to run away and seal the game. ECU continued to use efficient ball movement and selfless scoring to build an enormous 71-point lead near the end of the game before settling on the 104-35 win over Randall.
As a team, ECU shot 59.5% (44-74) overall and 44% from 3-point range (11-of-25). The Tigers also owned a dominant 42-25 rebounding edge over the Saints and won the turnover battle 23-6.
The game saw 11 Tigers reach the scoring column, including four double-digit outputs by Jakeem Acres, Mason Jones, Godsgift Ezedinma and Barron Tanner, Jr.
Acres led the way with 22 points, a season-high for the redshirt senior. He was 10-for-12 from the floor while adding six boards.
Jones also had a season-high performance with 18 points. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, with 3-of-5 coming from behind the 3-point line.
Ezedinma scored 13 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the floor, to go along with six rebounds.
Tanner added 11 points and five rebounds, going 4-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-6 from behind the arc.
Ellis Lee, Jr. scored nine points, Keyon Thomas and Julian Baldwin each had eight, and Romello Wilbertdished out a career-high 10 assists.
The Tigers return to Great American Conference action Saturday, hosting Oklahoma Baptist inside the Kerr Activities Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
