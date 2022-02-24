East Central men bounce host Ouachita Baptist

The East Central University men’s basketball team moved one step closer to earning a spot in the Great American Conference Championship postseason tournament by knocking off league cellar-dweller Ouachita Baptist 75-63 Tuesday night inside the Bill Vining Arena.
ECU improved to 10-16 overall and 8-12 in the conference, while Ouachita dipped to 5-21 and 3-17. The Tigers are currently in the eighth and final tournament spot in the standing and have a two-game lead over Arkansas-Monticello and Arkansas Tech, which are both 6-14 in the GAC.
Coach Max Pendery’s club will wrap up the regular season with a pair of home games this week. ECU will face Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. today and will host Oklahoma Baptist at 3 p.m. Saturday on Senior Day inside the Kerr Activities Center. ECU had four seniors that will be recognized — Josh Apple, Cole Robertson, Jalen Crutchfield and Reggie Crawford.
Against Ouachita Baptist, the game was tight for the first seven minutes before the Tigers started to take control.
Ouachita’s Jacob Street put his club up 14-12 at the 13:48 mark of the first half with a jumper.
An 8-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Ellis Lee Jr. put ECU ahead 22-14. A triple by Jalen Crutchfield at the 6:13 mark stretched the Tiger lead to 30-17.
A breakaway dunk by Shemar Smith as time was running out put East Central ahead 42-32 at halftime.
Street hit a 3-pointer at the 14:36 mark of the second half to get the host Tigers within single digits at 53-44.
East Central then put the game away with an 18-6 burst capped by a Smith 3-pointer with 6:15 remaining that made it 71-50. Smith turned in his fourth double-double of the season and second in a row by finishing with a game-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds. Smith sank 10-of-14 field goals including a pair of 3-pointers.
Jalen Crutchfield was next with 18 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists. He connected with four 3-point baskets.
Lee scored 10 points for the visitors, while AJ Ferguson followed with nine points, five assists and five rebounds and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
East Central totaled 11 3-pointers in the contest compared to just a 5-of-21 showing by Ouachita. The Tigers won the battle of the boards 44-32.
Street sank four treys and led Ouachita with 19 points. Tylar Haynes was next with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, seven boards and three steals.
