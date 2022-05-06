East Central hurler receives GAC honor

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The East Central University softball team saw one player claim All-Great American Conference honors, as redshirt junior Taia Harris was named to the All-GAC Honorable Mention team.
This is the first All-GAC honor for Harris in her career and the first for the Tiger softball squad since 2019.
The Antlers native finished the 2022 seasons with a 9-17 record after appearing in 28 games and starting in 25. She claimed a 3.35 ERA, with 18 complete games, 2 shutouts, 1 save, 152.2 innings pitched and 167 strikeouts.
She ended the year No. 9 in the GAC for ERA (3.35), No. 9 opponent batting average (.257), No. 6 innings pitched (152.2) and No. 3 strikeouts (167).
Harris set three ECU Individual Single Season Top-10 marks and is ranked on four ECU Career Top-10 lists. Her 167 strikeouts this season was the second-most in a single season for an ECU pitcher, while she also finished No. 4 in complete games (18), No. 5 in innings pitched (152.2), No. 5 in games started (25) and No. 8 in appearances (28).
She is already No. 3 in career saves (4), No. 7 in strikeouts thrown (241), No. 9 in games started (51) and No. 10 in innings pitched (243.4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.