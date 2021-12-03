East Central home games to be free starting Saturday

In an effort to increase interest and provide an affordable opportunity for family fun, the East Central University Athletics Department has decided to not charge for basketball games for the 2021-22 season.
That’s right, admission is free for the rest of the season inside the Kerr Activities Center.
“After the last few years have left few opportunities for individuals and families to have a fun safe place to see entertainment, we decided that it would be a great idea to make ECU men’s and women’s basketball games those events for our fans,” said interim athletic director and head football coach Al Johnson. “I encourage everyone to come out to the Kerr Activities Center and cheer on our Tiger basketball teams this season.”
The Tigers have three games scheduled before the end of the 2021 portion of the season. The women’s and men’s teams will both host Northwestern Saturday. The women’s game is set for a 1 p.m. start, with the men’s game slated for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
The men’s team will also host Southwestern Christian, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Kerr Activities Center.
After the holiday break both teams will return to action in Great American Conference play, with game dates on Thursday and Saturday’s throughout the season.
Remaining ECU Home Games
DECEMBER
4 Northwestern, 1 & 3 p.m.
14 Southwestern College, 7 p.m.
JANUARY
6 Southern Arkansas, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
8 Arkansas-Monticello, 1 & 3 p.m.
15 Southern Nazarene, 1 & 3 p.m.
27 Arkansas Tech, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
29 Harding, 1 & 3 p.m.
FEBURARY
3 Southeastern, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
17 Ouachita Baptist, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
19 Henderson State, 1 & 3 p.m.
24 Southwestern, 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.
26 Oklahoma Baptist, 1 & 3 p.m.
