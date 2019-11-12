Arkansas Tech needed Jesus to save them one more time, but the East Central University football team didn’t allow that to happen.
After Jesus Zizumbo kicked a 42-yard field goal with 8:51 left in the game to get within a single point at 31-30, the Tiger played an impressive game of keep away to preserve the victory Saturday at Norris Field.
East Central snapped a six-game losing skid and improved to 2-8 on the year, while the Wonder Boys fell to 3-7.
ECU head coach Al Johnson was tickled to death to see his seven seniors earn a “W” in their final game inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
“It was really my goal all week. We have been together for two years and I didn’t recruit them, but these seniors bought into my coaching style and have done everything they could to make the program better,” Johnson said amid the postgame celebration. “We all wanted a better senior year for them, but we are so young and they never wavered one bit and were good leaders, so they deserve this more than anyone.”
After the Zizumbo field goal, the Tigers took over at their own 25 with nearly nine minutes still on the game clock. ECU ran every second off, thanks to the impressive 17-play drive that totaled 64 yards and five pivotal first downs that kept the talented ATU kicker on the sidelines.
Zizumbo has made 16-of-20 field goals this season and is a perfect 27-of-27 in PAT kicks.
The two biggest plays of the drive were a 22-yard reception by running back Ontario Douglas and a huge 14-yard keeper by quarterback Kenny Hrncir on a 4th-and-9 play.
“I think it always comes down to one or two plays. This team just believed and knew that if they kept playing, someone would make the big play, and we did,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the game was closer than it probably should have been.
“We made a lot of big plays, but we also left a lot of plays on the field. This game didn’t need to be close, so there are still a lot of things we need to correct as a young team,” he said.
“As my former head coach Barry Alvarez, who is now in the College Football Hall of Fame, said to me, ‘The hardest thing to do when you are losing is to win.’ And our team showed that this week,” Johnson continued. “After six straight losses, to do whatever they could to get the win, whether it was by one or 30, it doesn’t matter. We won the last game of the year at home.”
The Tigers trailed 27-24 heading into the fourth quarter but needed just five plays to cover 75 yards to take the lead for good.
Hrncir connected with Teslim Abubaker for 31 yards and hit JayQuan Lincoln for 28 on the next play to get the Tigers close. Douglas capped the drive with a 14-yard TD run. Harper Simmons booted the PAT kick to put ECU in front 31-27 and set the stage for the dicey ending.
Hrncir, who had split time with backup quarterback Taye Gatewood for most of the season, threw every pass but one for the Tigers and had a big day. He completed 24-of-32 attempts for a career-high 321 yards and a touchdown. Hrncir also led the team in rushing with 72 yards on 16 attempts and another score.
Douglas rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns and now has 1,110 yards and 15 TDs this season.
Abubaker finished with 123 yards on nine grabs to lead the ECU receiving corps. Lincoln added 10 catches for 97 yards. Ada High product Jackson McFarlane finished with two catches for 54 yards, including a nice 45-yard reception.
The Tigers piled up 495 yards of total offense, compared to 357 for the Wonder Boys.
Arkansas Tech quarterback Carter Burcham completed 18-of-29 passes for 251 yards with one touchdown and was intercepted by ECU freshman Donovan Callis. ATU receiver Drew Wade hauled in seven catches for 111 yards and a score.
Christian Fleischhauer led the ECU defensive charge with nine tackles, while Devon Roush followed with eight.
East Central wraps up the 2019 season Saturday at Durant against archrival Durant. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Paul Laird Field. It will be the 103rd meeting in the all-time series.
