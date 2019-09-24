JOPLIN, Mo. — The East Central University men’s cross-country team finished 12th out of 33 teams at the 30th Annual Southern Stampede, hosted by Missouri Southern, on Saturday.
The Tigers’ top performers were freshman Emmanuel Bett, who was 50th in 26:16.33, and senior Eliud Koech, who was 67th in 26:28.03.
Other ECU runners at the meet included: sophomore Carson Sandvik, 26:39.90; senior Ludreche Bouanga, 27:14.72; sophomore Jakaveon Shaw, 27:24.25; freshman Carson Hughes, 27:38.27; freshman Jadon Barker, 28:18.88; sophomore Zach Wells, 28:22.63; junior Saulo Yoel, 28:48.75; freshman Luke Graham, 30:00.29; sophomore Grant Duncan, 30:17.61; and freshman Jack Allen, 31:52.51.
The Tigers competed against teams from NCAA Division I and Division II. ECU was one of four teams from the Great American Conference in the 8K race. A total of 286 individuals participated in the race.
Bett was the third runner from the GAC to finish. Runners from OBU (Noah Eskew) and SAU (Lexington Hilton) finished before him.
The Tigers return to action Oct. 5 at the 2019 Chile Pepper Festival, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
ECU women finish sixth
The East Central University women’s cross-country team finished sixth at the 30th Annual Southern Stampede.
The Tigers’ top performers were senior Anna Mora, who was 13th in 18:00.45; junior Aaliyah Regg-Wajid, 14th in 18:01.21; and junior Barbara Johnson, 29th in 18:22.34.
Other ECU runners at the meet included junior Kyleigh Norris, 18:54.46; senior Kaitlyn TerBush, 19:20.11; senior Abbie Winchester, 19:46.88; senior Danielle Davidson 19:53.00; junior Gracye Werth, 19:56.07; sophomore Jaden McAllister, 19:57.68; senior Michelle Renteria, 20:21.81; sophomore Diane Barriere, 20:24.80; and freshman Skylee Glass, 24:14.99.
The Tigers were the fifth team to finish from the NCAA Division II and the first from the Great American Conference. The race consisted of 33 teams. A total of 278 individuals ran in the 5K race.
Only three runners from other GAC schools finished before all five runners that scored for the Tigers finished.
The Tigers return to action Oct. 5 at the 2019 Chile Pepper Festival, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
