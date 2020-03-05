East Central falls to OBU

The East Central University baseball team couldn’t make an early 2-0 lead stand up in a 7-3 setback to Oklahoma Baptist Tuesday afternoon at Ken Turner Field.
The Tigers lost for the fourth straight time, dropping to 7-12 on the season, while OBU left town at 13-5. It was the first of two non-conference games with OBU for the season.
Hayden George was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, and Mason Glowacki walked shortly after George stole second.
A sacrifice bunt by Dylan Lang moved the runners over before Colton Schaper-Kotte delivered a two-run single to put ECU on top 2-0.
The Tigers were held scoreless over the next five innings, and the Bison built a 7-2 lead during that stretch.
The Tigers pushed across their final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Eric Towsley was hit by a pitch with one out and stole second. Dillon Mansell and George followed with back-to-back infield singles to load the bases.
Glowacki hit a sacrifice fly that cut the OBU advantage to 7-3, but the Tigers stranded runners at second and third. ECU would leave nine total runners on base in the game.
George and Khaji Butler both finished with two hits to pace a seven-hit ECU offense.
The Bison totaled 10 hits, including two from both K Bartolome and K Warner, who also cracked doubles. J Pledger went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
ECU starter Davis Rogers (1-2) absorbed the mound loss, while B Galbreath snagged the win in relief.
The Tigers used four hurlers who combined for seven strikeouts and three walks, while OBU sent five pitchers to the mound who combined for seven strikeouts and two walks. There were also eight hit batters — five by ECU and three by the visitors.
East Central now heads to Russellville, Arkansas, Friday and Saturday for a Great American Conference series with Arkansas Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.