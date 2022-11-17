For the seventh time in school history, the East Central University football team is headed to a postseason bowl game, this time to play in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl.
ECU (8-3) will meet Lone Star Conference representative Texas A&M-Kingsville (7-4) at noon CST on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the 10,000-seat Tiger Stadium in Corsicana, Texas.
“We’re beyond excited for our student-athletes, coaches, band, cheer and everyone in our community to come down to Corsicana and enjoy what looks to be a great football game.” ECU interim athletic director Matt Cole said. “We are pleased to play a team such as Texas A&M Kingsville and plan on making it a great event.”
Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl is offering $10 general admission tickets with children under five years of age admitted free. The purchase link is available at heritagebowl.org.
The Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl (formerly the Corsicana Bowl) is an annual Division II postseason collegiate football game held in Corsicana ISD’s Tiger Stadium. Established in 2017, the game is played each year on the first Saturday in December. The two participating teams will consist of schools competing in the Lone Star Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic
“This is an honor and privilege. We are all excited to represent our university down in Corsicana,” ECU Coach Chris McCullough said. “We are excited to play a really good football team in Texas A&M-Kingsville.”
ECU and TAMUK were former conference foes in the Lone Star Conference from 1996 to 2010. They have met 17 times with the last time coming in 2010. TAMUK holds the edge, going 14-3 against ECU and winning the last three matchups.
The Javelinas’ last postseason appearance came in 2016 when they defeated Southern Arkansas 24-7 in the Agent David Barry Live United Bowl.
The Tigers’ bowl history includes the Christmas Bowl (1969), Rice Bowl (1960), All Sports Bowl (1962, 1964), Bicentennial Bowl (1975) and Heart of Texas Bowl (2014).
———o———
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.