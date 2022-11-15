The East Central University football team was locked into what looked like was going to be another tight fight to the bitter end with rival Southeastern Saturday at Norris Field.
The Tigers led just 14-10 entering the fourth quarter but turned the rivalry game into a rout by outscoring the Savage Storm 17-0 to end the contest en route to a convincing 31-10 win.
East Central improved to 8-3 on the season and punched its ticket to a postseason bowl game. Southeastern is finished at 6-5. It was the third straight win by ECU in the storied 150-game rivalry. The last two Tiger victories were by a combined six points.
The eight wins for ECU are the most since the 2011 team finished with the same mark.
“This one was huge — to win by 21 points against a really, really good football team from down south. I’m proud of these guys’ preparation and then their execution when it got to game time,” said East Central head coach Kris McCullough while watching different members of his team celebrate and pose for photos with the Great American Classic traveling trophy.
The Tigers will also be making their first bowl appearance since 2014. An official announcement about their bowl destination is expected to be made today by university officials.
“We’re definitely going bowling,” McCullough confirmed.
Trailing 14-10, Southeastern drove the ball into Tiger territory late in the third period to attempt to get closer or take the lead. But at the end of a 29-yard run by tailback Ryan Hirt, ECU defender Donovan Callis delivered the hurt with a bone-jarring tackle that resulted in a fumble. Callis recovered the ball.
An unsportsmanlike conduct call pushed ECU back to its own 8-yard line. However, the Tigers marched 82 yards in 11 plays capped by a 5-yard keeper by quarterback Kenny Hrncir at the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter. His rushes of 4 and 10 yards set up the score and a 41-yard catch and run by receiver Jayquan Lincoln was the big play of the drive.
Three plays into Southeastern’s next drive, ECU defender Jalen Baldwin picked off Southeastern quarterback Daulton Hatley and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown that made it 28-10 with 8:47 to play and all but sealed the outcome for the Tigers.
“Jay-Bal is just a catalyst for this team. The kid has started every game for us since 2018. He’s been here through the whole rebuild and to see him make a big play in a big game like this is just incredible,” McCullough said.
East Central added some icing on the cake when kicker Alexis Lopez drilled a 38-yard field goal with 3:06 left in the game.
Southeastern was limited to 203 yards of total offense, its worst outing of the season by far. The Tigers also held the SOSU passing game in check. Hatley completed 14-of-29 passes for 107 yards. He also tossed an interception to ECU’s Keonte Lusk. Hatley entered Saturday’s game needing 191 to become the school’s all-time leading passer.
“Our defense is just unreal. This is the best defense in the country, I don’t care what anybody says. I would put this defense against any offense in the country,” McCullough said.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard first when Hrncir connected with Lincoln for a 14-yard TD strike. A Lopez PAT put ECU on top 7-0 at the 2:52 mark of the first period. The ECU signal-caller completed 12-of-23 passes for 164 yards. Lincoln ended up with four catches for 66 yards to lead the Tiger receiving corps.
After Southeastern answered with a 2-yard scoring pass from Hatley to Marquis Gray early in the second quarter, the Savage Storm wouldn’t find the end zone again.
ECU captured the lead for good on a 3-yard TD run by Nemier Herod with 8:04 remaining in the first half. That touchdown was set up by the Lusk oskie.
Southeastern trimmed the ECU advantage to 14-10 with a 28-yard field goal by Trey Keatts at the 7:09 mark of the third quarter.
Cody Alexander led the ECU defensive charge with nine tackles and Devon Roush followed with eight, including a four-yard quarterback sack.
ECU had five sacks on the day, including the one from Roush. Charmar Cobb, Damas Green, Jalen Reynolds and Oladotun Olanipekun also got to Hatley.
McCullough said he was proud of East Central’s 2022 regular season but hinted that the best could be yet to come.
“It’s been incredible. Winning eight games hasn’t been done here in a long time. We just continue to break records and continue to do things we haven’t done in a long time,” he said. “And we still have a whole other level we can get to. We have a chance next year, with so many returners, to go win this thing.”
