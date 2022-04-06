East Central baseball team snaps long losing skid

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsEast Central’s Colton Schaper-Kotter, a sophomore from Vernon, B.C., Canada, finished 2-for-5 and scored a run in the Tigers’ 7-6 home win over Southwestern Saturday in Game 2 of a doubleheader. The victory snapped an ECU 26-game losing streak.

This one was a long time coming.

The East Central University baseball team snapped a long, grueling 26-game losing streak with a 7-6 win in eight innings over Southwestern in Game 2 of a Great American Conference doubleheader Saturday at Tiger Field.

ECU had just lost a heart-breaker to the Bulldogs in Game 1 by a 5-3 count in 11 innings.

East Central improved to 2-29 overall and 1-20 in GAC play, while Southwestern left town at 15-17 and 10-11 after the Saturday split.

It looked like more agony was headed the Tigers’ way when Southwestern scored a two-out, error-aided run in the top of the eighth inning to take a 6-5 lead. It was ECU’s only error of the contest.

Zac Green led off the Tigers’ half of the eighth with a base hit. The Tigers had runners at first and second when Gage Boatman hit into a fielder’s choice and Green was safe at second on a SWOSU error.

Britton Sperry advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher and Mekhi Edwards was intentionally walked to load the bases. Byng High School product Trae Lowe was then inserted into the game as a pinch-runner for Boatman.

Mason Glowacki tied the game with an RBI single to right field and Colton Schaper-Kotter followed with a walk-off, run-scoring hit to left field that brought home Lowe with the game-winning run.

Tanner Collins led a 13-hit ECU barrage, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Glowacki went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, while Shaper-Kotter finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Nick Blankensh and Christian Whitaker both hit doubles for the Tigers.

Alex Rice led Southwestern’s seven-hit offense, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

East Central reliever Justin Chitty threw just one pitch in the top of the eighth — he got Miguel Soto to foul out to first base for the third out — to steal the mound win for the Tigers.

The Tigers were at Rogers State on Tuesday and travel to Bethany this weekend for a GAC doubleheader with Southern Nazarene. The two teams will play a single game at 2 p.m. Friday and a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

ECU will be back at Tiger Field on April 12 when Northwestern visits.

