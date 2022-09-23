East Central back at Norris Field Saturday night

The East Central University football team (1-2) will return home Saturday night for the second time this season. This time the Tigers face longtime rival Northwestern Oklahoma State University (0-3) in a Great American Conference clash.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Koi Ishto Stadium.
The Tigers won in 2021 with a 20-17 victory in overtime ending a four-game losing streak to the Rangers in Alva.
Interim head coach Kris McCullough and his staff have momentum on their side as ECU enters having played its best game of the season last week, beating Southern Nazarene 44-21 on the road.
“We played a solid four quarters of football last week focusing on our responsibilities and not beating ourselves. We cut out the penalties and turnovers that had cost us the week before,” McCullough said. “We are sticking to that script. Northwestern is a very fast team. Their offense has weapons everywhere and they can score in one play at any time in the game.”
Quarterback Kenny Hrncir continues to improve each week. He has completed 57-of-102 passes for four touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has completed passes to 12 different receivers including to himself. Hrncir caught his own batted ball and scored on a 4-yard touchdown against SNU.
Hrncir’s top target has been La’Quan Wells who has 12 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He caught two touchdowns against SNU — one of 19 yards and the other of 8.
Other primary receivers have been Jake Berry who has caught six passes for 102 yards and Jackson McFarland — a graduate of Ada High School — who has caught nine balls for 60 yards.
ECU continues to use Miles Davis and Nemier Herod as its top ball carriers. Herod leads with 149 yards on 30 carries while Davis has added 108 yards on 26 carries.
Defensively, the Tigers have been among the conference’s best at creating turnovers. In just three games, ECU has forced seven fumbles. Cody Alexander has two recoveries including a 56-yard return.
Alexander tops the team in tackles with 22 with Devon Roush (18) and Michael Onwuzurike and Cameron Jones tied for third with 15 stops.
Leading the NWOSU ground game is quarterback Tanner Clarkson, who has 251 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries. Tailback Darian Gill is next with 107 yards on 29 totes.
Clarkson has completed 55-of-86 passes for 741 yards with seven touchdowns and only two interceptions. Torrence Stevens has been Clarkson’s favorite target. He leads the Rangers with 22 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Romar is next with seven catches for 190 yards and two scores.
Defensive back Alejandro Aaron leads the NWOSU defense with a team-high 21 tackles. Linebacker Wacey Williams is next with 16 stops.
