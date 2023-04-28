East Central athletes recognized at 2023 Roary's banquet

East Central University athletes were recognized for achievements on and off the field at the 2022-23 Roary’s award banquet held on campus Monday night.

The East Central University Student-Athlete Athletic Committee and the Athletics Department honored its 2022-23 student-athletes at the annual Roary’s banquet Monday night.

 The evening celebrated the highlights of the 2022-23 athletic year for the Tigers, which included: 

● Men’s Cross Country earning its 8th conference championship in 12 years, along with head coach Steve Sawyer claiming his 8th GAC Coach of the Year accolade

● Both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams competing at the NCAA Central Regionals

● Had an individual Men’s Cross Country runner participate in the NCAA D2 National Championships as the only GAC representative

● Football having the best season in 30 years, finishing with a 9-3 record, making its seventh bowl game appearance in school history at the Heritage Bowl, and becoming the 2022-23 Division II football statistical champion for Turnover Margin Per Game

● Volleyball continuing its recent success by tying its record of most wins in a season with 15 and claiming the No. 5 seed at the GAC tournament

● Men’s and Women’s Basketball earning trips to the postseason tournament along with numerous All-GAC performers and academic awards

Headlining the awards were the 2022-23 Male and Female ECU Scholar-Athletes of the Year. This year, the awards were presented to Justin Chitty from baseball and Gabby Cummins from women’s basketball.

Chitty has dedicated four years to Tiger Athletics, graduating and finishing out his career n the baseball team with the highest GPA. He is a member of the Business Scholar Leader Program, a program for junior and senior business majors who demonstrate academic excellence and are seeking to better themselves through student engagement and cultural enrichment, and was also named to the D2 ADA and GAC All-Academic Team representing ECU baseball. He will graduate in May with a 3.90 GPA in Business Administration – Marketing.

Cummins will leave the Tigers well-known for her work in the classroom and hard work in the gym. She finished her basketball career playing in 92 games and totaling 112 rebounds, 32 assists, and 29 steals while also earning spots on the All- GAC and D2ADA Academic Teams and being named a two-time GAC Elite Scholar Athlete, which is given to athletes participating in the postseason tournament with the highest GPA. She will graduate this May with a perfect 4.0 GPA in Political Science / Legal Studies. She will then continue her education at the University of Oklahoma, where she will attend the College of Law.

2022-23 ROARY’S AWARDS

Jerry Anderson Award

Paige Jones - Soccer

Soccer

Offensive MVP – Abbie Morris

Defensive MVP – McKenna Leveling

Teammate of the Year – Paige Jones

Volleyball

Offensive Player of the Year – Emma Strickland

Defensive Player of the Year – Alejandra Delgado

Most Valuable Player – Nyah Walker

Football

Offensive MVP – Miles Davis

Defensive MVP – Devon Roush

Special Teams MVP – Alexis Lopez

Women’s Cross Country

Female Runner of the Year – Abigael Kemboi

Female Newcomer of the Year – Sharon Jesang

Men’s Cross Country

Male Runner of the Year – Amos Pkiach

Male Newcomer of the Year – Oliver Kiptoo

Women’s Basketball

Most Valuable Offensive Player – Mackenzie Crusoe

Most Valuable Defensive Player – Izzy Cummins

Heart & Hustle Award – Kennedy Cummings

Men’s Basketball

Grit Award – Keyon Thomas

Humility Award – Romello Wilbert

Toughness Award – Barron Tanner, Jr.

Discipline Award – Luke Harper

Love Award – Godsgift Ezedinma

Baseball

Kaizen Award – Cooper Hunt

Ken Turner Award – Dione Allen

Most Valuable Player – Ian Mason

Softball

Darlene Dryden Memorial Scholarship – Cheyenne Adair

Tiger Tough – Rikki Hadley

Batting Champion – Megan Lesko & Elyse LeClair

Golden Glove – Vanessa Tamayo

Pitcher of the Year – Taryn O’Brien

Women’s Track & Field

Female Field Athlete of the Year – Kaylyn Cotner

Female Track Athlete of the Year – Abigael Kemboi

Men’s Track & Field

Male Field Athlete of the Year – Peyton Holland

Male Track Athlete of the Year – Aspel Kiprob

Spirit

Most Spirited – Derrick Stevens

Upcoming Performer – Noelia Cruz-Vidal

Pom of the Year – Sadie Stonecipher

Cheerleader of the Year – Sophia Roland

Stunt of the Year – Braxtyn Sanford, Sean Carmichael, Zack Dickey, Jaylan Miller, Sydnie Hall

Strength & Conditioning

Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field – AJ Gustin

Women’s Cross Country and Track & Field – Madison Hamm

Football – Ke’Von Curry

Soccer – McKenna Leveling

Volleyball – Macey McAmis

Men’s Basketball – Jakeem Acres

Women’s Basketball – Izzy Cummins

Baseball – Brian Pasha

Softball – Vanessa Tamayo

Powerlifting – Braxtyn Sanford

Athletic Training

Comeback of the Year – Nolan Herchock (Baseball) 

Comeback of the Year – Kate Ogle (Women’s Basketball)

Other Awards

Comeback of the Year – Zoe Acosta (Softball)

Play of the Year – Britton Sperry (Baseball)

Tiger Tough Male of the Year – John Vaughan (Track & Field)

Tiger Tough Female of the Year – Izzy Cummins (Women’s Basketball)

Trainer of the Year – Ryan Reynolds

Coach of the Year – Steve Sawyer

Team of the Year – Men’s Cross Country

