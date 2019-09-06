RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Three days before the start of the Great American Conference men’s cross-country season, the league’s head coaches voted defending champion East Central as the preseason favorite, the conference office announced Wednesday.
The Tigers received five of seven first-place votes. Oklahoma Baptist picked up the remaining two first-place votes to take second in the poll. Southern Arkansas placed third, while Harding took fourth. Southern Nazarene, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the voting.
The Tigers bring back three 2018 All-GAC selections. Eliud Koech and Jakaveon Shaw placed second and third at last year’s GAC Championships. Shaw added the GAC Freshman of the Year honor to his postseason accolades. Koech added a 14th-place finish at the NCAA Regionals to result in his earning USTFCCA All-Region status. Carson Sandvik landed on the All-GAC Second Team.
The Bison also return three 2018 All-GAC performers. Noah Eskew took fourth at last year’s GAC Championships as a freshman. DeAngelo Robles turned in a sixth-place finish, and Jarrett Ellis finished 15th.
The Muleriders edged the Bisons by four points for third position. Anthony Vasquez joined Shaw and Eskew as freshmen named to the All-GAC First Team.
Harding features a pair of 2018 All-GAC runners in Dylan Douglas and Keneth Chelelgo. Both landed on the All-GAC Second Team.
The Rangers’ Garrison Blanton returns for his junior season. Last year, he made program history by becoming their first All-GAC runner after he placed 13th at the GAC Championships.
The season opens Saturday as four schools – East Central, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene– venture to Central Oklahoma for the UCO Land Run. Two squads – Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas – travel to Conway, Arkansas, for the UCA Cross Country Challenge.
The GAC Championships heads to Arkadelphia for the first time as Ouachita hosts the event. The meet takes place on Oct. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.