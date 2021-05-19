In an entertaining game, featuring 22 3-pointers and some impressive slam dunks, the East eased past the West for a 78-72 victory Monday in the 47th Annual Ada News All-Star Classic at Ada High School’s Cougar Activity Center.
Ada’s David Johnson, behind a team-high 16 points, knocked down 5-of-8 shots from the floor and 3-of-4 free throws in earning Most Valuable Player honors. In that shooting effort, Johnson also drained three 3-point shots.
Three other East players reached double figures.
Allen’s Gage Holder followed with 15 points as he nailed 7-of-9 shots from the field. Asher’s Mike McDonald chipped in 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor and Allen’s Chad Milne tacked on 10 points, including one slam dunk, on 3-of-6 field-goal shooting.
Asher’s Tahlan Hamilton and Latta's Gehrig Strong each supplied eight points for the winners. Hamilton and Strong each canned two treys and one 2-point shot each.
For the West, Stratford’s Caleb Miller had the best half of the game as he tallied all 19 of his game-leading points over the final two quarters. In fact, Caleb Miller scored 14 of the team’s 16 points in the third quarter.
Caleb Miller was 7-of-10 from the floor while connecting on five shots from outside the arc during the final half.
Stonewall’s Clayton Findley had an impressive effort in a losing cause as he tossed in 14 points, converted a pair of 3-point baskets and had a massive slam directly off a backboard assist.
Roff’s Trayson Miller and Stratford’s Brisyn Markovich each finished with nine points. Included in Trayson’s Miller’s point total was a baseline drive and riveting dunk. Trayson Miller also collected five rebounds and a blocked shot.
Also getting into the scoring column for the West were Roff’s Conner Owens with five, Konawa’s Silas Isaacs with four and Vanoss’ Riley Vasquez contributed two. Participating for the West was Roff’s Wil Joplin, who was celebrating his birthday.
Rounding out the scoring for the East were Ada’s Sooner Johnson with five, Holdenville’s Garen Murray with three and Sasakwa’s Jaylan Johnson with two. Also playing for the East was Latta’s Hyatt Hoppe.
In the rebounding department, Jaylan Johnson and Murray pulled down six apiece and McDonald had five for the East. Owens grabbed seven boards, Vasquez snatched six and Trayson Miller ended up with five.
The two teams were dead even in the middle two quarters (21-21 and 16-16). The East outscored the West 18-14 in the first and the East held a 23-21 edge in the fourth.
