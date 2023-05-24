VANOSS — Brayden Cannon, playing on his home court, stole an inbounds pass and then hit two big free throws with just over seven seconds left in the game to help the East hold off the West 73-71 in a thrilling boys contest Monday night at the 2023 Ada News All-Star Classic inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
It was a fitting end to a huge night for Cannon, who was named the boys All-Star Classic MVP. He finished with team-best 16 points but none were bigger than the two clutch free throws at the end that gave the East a four-point lead.
Ada’s Andrew Hughes, who had a monster game for the West, scored the final points of the game on a putback with time running out.
“It was an exciting finish. I’m proud of the way my guys fought back down the stretch to give ourselves a chance,” said West boys coach Grant Bates of Sulphur. “We had the ball late with a chance to take the lead and they made a good defensive play to seal it.”
Hughes and company almost engineered a West comeback from a 12-point deficit in the third period. After Nate Sheppard of Vanoss sank a 3-pointer at the 1:30 mark of the third frame, the East had built a 53-41 advantage.
However, Hughes scored 11 of his game-high 21 points during a 30-20 run to end the game.
Zack Reavis of Konawa hit a jumper that rattled around the rim and fell in with just under three minutes to play to put the East on top 70-66.
Sulphur playmaker Davion Willis scored on a drive to the basket to get the West within 70-66. The next West sequence may have been the play of the night.
Holdenville’s Braden McLean lofted the ball to Hughes who threw down a one-handed dunk over Reavis, who committed a foul on the play. Hughes sank the ensuing free throw to get the West within 70-69 with 1:06 left in the game.
The West had one final possession to try and take the lead, but after a timeout with 9.57 seconds left, Cannon’s thievery sealed the outcome for the East.
Cannon scored 10 points during a 25-15 second-quarter surge that helped the East take a 37-30 lead at halftime.
Carter Perry, Cannon’s running mate from Vanoss, scored 14 points for the East, including three big 3-point baskets in the third period. Cannon also hit a trio of 3-point shots in the contest.
In fact, the East’s long-ranked shooting was a big difference in the game. The East sank a total of 13 3-pointers in the contest compared to just four for the West.
“Those two Vanoss guards had really good games, especially from beyond the arc. Their 3-point shooting as a group made it hard to close the gap once they got the lead. The 3-point differential between the two teams was almost too big to overcome,” Bates said.
Sasakwa’s Shaun Franks added 13 points for the East, including a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers. Reavis also reached double figures with 11 points, while Christian Matchie of Konawa followed with seven.
Jack Morris of Ada scored 14 points for the West. He and Hughes combined for 15 rebounds. Willis also hit double figures for the West with 11 points
“I thought for my team Andrew, Jack and Davion all played well,” Bates said.
Ada’s Cooper Patterson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points for the West.
“My hope is that all the players on the court enjoyed the game of basketball one last time,” Bates said.
———o———
Monday, May 22
BOYS
Ada News All-Star Classic
At Vanoss
East 73, West 71
EAST 12 25 17 19 — 73
WEST 15 15 18 23 — 71
EAST: Brayden Cannon (Vanoss) 16, Carter Perry (Vanoss) 14, Shaun Franks (Sasakwa) 13, Zack Reavis (Konawa) 11, Christian Matchie (Konawa) 7, Ryan Hamilton (Byng) 6, Nate Sheppard (Vanoss) 6).
WEST: Andrew Hughes (Ada) 21, Jack Morris (Ada) 14, Davion Willis (Sulphur) 11, Cooper Patterson (Ada) 8, Braden McLean (Holdenville) 6, Axel McKinney (Stratford) 5, Caleb Phelps (Stonewall) 4, Ashton Cagle (Coalgate) 2.
3-point goals: Cannon 3, Perry 3, Hamilton 2, Sheppard 2, Franks 2, Reavis (E); Patterson 2, Willis, McKinney (W).
Fouled out: LOL
Officials: Harland Burgess & Darrin Walters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.