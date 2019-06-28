DURANT — Breakfast baseball didn’t agree with the Ada Braves Thursday morning at the American Amateur Baseball Congress Red River Tournament, held at the Ballpark in Durant.
The Braves committed seven errors and the pitching staff allowed nine walks in an ugly 10-0 run-rule loss to Frozen Ropes Thornton (Texas) in an early morning pool play game.
The tournament is a Connie Mack Regional Qualifier.
The Post 72 club, now 2-12, dropped a 7-3 decision to MVP-Blue in its tournament opener in Wednesday night’s late game. Ada will try to record its first pool play win at 9 a.m. today versus the DFW Twins. The Braves wrap up pool play at 11:15 a.m. Saturday against the Southwest Shockers Red team.
Thursday, June 27
Frozen Ropes 10,
Ada Braves 0
Frozen Ropes scored a gift run in the top of the first inning that could have been prevented. With no outs and runners at first and second, Tyler Castleberry singled to right field. However, the runner at first had rounded second on the play and tried to get back to the bag, but the Braves got that out. However, Castleberry was caught in a rundown on the play but made it safely back to first while avoiding a tag.
Two batters later, Campbell Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly to put the Ropes on top 1-0.
That inning set the stage for bad things to come for the Braves.
In the bottom of the first, Ryan Makerney reached on a dropped third strike. Cooper Simon followed with a sacrifice bunt, but Makerney was thrown out trying to go all the way to third, and that short-circuited that Ada inning.
The Thornton team scored four runs in the top of the second on three Braves errors, a catcher’s interference call and just one base hit to grab a 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, the Braves had runners at first and second with one out. Rylan Reed tried to score all the way from second on a wild pitch but was thrown out in a close play at the plate. Chance Perry, Creed Humphrey and Jeran Johnson all walked to load the bases before Frozen Ropes hurler Danny Daves recorded a strikeout to get out of that jam unscathed.
In the top of the fourth frame, the Thornton club tacked on five more runs on three hits, two more Ada errors and three walks.
The Braves never got more than one baserunner over the final three innings.
Ada managed just three hits in the contest — a double by Reese Bankston and singles by Makerney and Jarrett Ellis.
Jack Hagan led the Frozen Ropes offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mason Fuqua and Campbell Sullivan also drove in two runs each.
Wednesday, June 26
MVP-Blue 7,
Ada Braves 3
The MVP-Blue Oklahoma team scored three runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings and held off the Braves in the end.
Ada led 2-1 before the Blue team scored three runs in the top of fifth on an RBI double by Malik Wilson, who later stole home. The Blue squad also scored a run on one of two Ada errors in the game.
Wilson had a two-run single in the top of the sixth for the MVP team, and another runner scored on a wild pitch as the Braves fell into the 7-3 hole. Wilson finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to pace the MVP offense.
Ada left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and had two runners on with no outs in the seventh but couldn’t get a runner home in either inning.
Hunter Prince started the scoring off with an RBI single in the top of the third, that gave the Blue team a 1-0 advantage.
The Braves answered in the bottom of the third when Jarrett Ellis led off with a double and scored on an RBI single by Cooper Simon.
Austin Custar cracked an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to put Ada ahead 2-1.
The Post 72 club trimmed its deficit to 4-3 when Makerney walked and later scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Reese Bankston, but the locals couldn’t get any closer.
Both teams finished with eight hits each. Ellis went 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Braves’ charge. Cooper Simon also had two hits.
Two Ada pitchers combined for four strikeouts and seven walks. Three Blue hurlers ended with nine strikeouts and four free passes.
