LATTA — Latta’s four seniors — Taryn Batterton, Triniti Cotanny, Jaylee Willis and Jade Sanders — each hit a home run and won the final home game of their storied careers with a 13-6 win over local rival Coalgate Tuesday night at Swanson Field.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, improved to 17-10 on the year, while Class 4A No. 5 Coalgate dropped to 26-11.
“We played pretty well overall,” said Latta head coach Missy Rogers. “We’re working on our approach and doing a good job team-wise of scoring runs and putting things together. It’s fun to see when they start picking their spot and they want to drive it there and hit it there.”
Now it’s on to a Class 3A Regional Tournament in Wister where they’ll face local foe and 13th-ranked Vanoss at 2:15 p.m. today in a first-round showdown. The other first-round game features host and No. 4 Wister versus Stroud. The two winners square off at 3:30 p.m. with the losers meeting in a consolation contest at 4:45 p.m.
The Lady Wildcats head to Silo today for a Class 4A Regional Tournament and face No. 12 Morris at 2:15 p.m. The host and fourth-ranked Lady Rebels meet No. 14 Howe in the other first-round matchup.
Against the Lady Wildcats, Latta was clinging to a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring five runs to make it 10-4.
Both teams scored one run apiece in the fifth inning before Latta pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 13-5. The Lady Wildcats scored an error-aided run in the top of the seventh before Latta closed the door.
Coalgate got a two-run homer by Braedy Wardrope in the top of the first inning to put Latta in an early hole.
Batterton tied the game with a two-run blast of her own in the bottom of the first. The Lady Panthers then got a run-scoring single by Sanders, who later scored on a Coalgate error and the home team led 4-2.
Batterton struck again in the bottom of the second, slapping an RBI double that gave Latta a 5-2 lead.
After Coalgate scored twice in the top of the fourth, Willis followed a walk to Kate Williams with a two-run bomb of her own that stretched the LHS advantage to 7-4. Cotanny followed a one-out base hit by Batterton with another Latta two-run homer. Savannah Senkel then hit a two-out, run-scoring single to push the LHS lead to 10-4.
Sanders hit a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning that put the home team ahead 12-5.
Batterton led a 20-hit Latta barrage, going 3-for-3 with an intentional walk, her home run and double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Willis — who made at least two SportsCenter-worthy catches from her rover spot in the outfield — went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order.
Jaycie Prine also had three hits, cracked a pair of doubles and scored a pair of runs for Latta, while Senkel ended up 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Laraby Jennings went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Mallory Glenn finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Brylee Rice led a 16-hit Coalgate offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Wardrope finished 2-for-3 with an intentional walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Breanna Hale went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Jacy Lackey went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Macy Delozier finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Chloe Brown also had two hits for the visitors.
Looking ahead
Rogers said her team will have to be ready to battle after the two-hour and 30-minute trip to Wister.
“I feel like our regional is loaded. Those other three teams are amazing,” she said. “We’ve got to go hit the ball and do the routine things on defense.”
The Lady Panthers have scored 96 runs during a six-game winning streak leading to the regional tournament. Now is not the time to slow down.
“You have to show up on offense. You have to make adjustments at the plate and make them as they come. Those are the things we have to do to be successful,” Rogers said.
Rogers said at this point in the playoffs, the little things mean a lot.
“A big thing with our kids is focusing on doing the little things right and little things will take care of big things,” she said. “We just have to be ready to show up and play and take it one game at a time.”
When asked if she thought her team could play with any of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A, she kind of skirted the question.
“I have a great group of young ladies,” she said with a smile.
