BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates couldn’t get the ball to fall in the basket during the final six seconds of the game in a tough 40-39 loss to Durant on Senior Night Tuesday inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
The Byng girls fell to 13-8 to end the regular season, while Durant improved to 11-8.
In the boys game, the Pirates knocked off the Lions 67-54. Byng is now 14-8, while Durant dropped 7-12. No information about that contest was available at press time.
Both Byng clubs head to Broken Bow for Class 4A District Tournament action Friday night.
GIRLS
Durant 40, Byng 39
Byng head coach Luke Clark was disappointed with the close loss after his team’s strong showing at Comanche on Saturday.
“I would like for us to get to the point where we repeat success with success. It just seems like too often we are looking to make the big splash play whenever we just need the easiest decision to be made,” he said. “We have a good team that really cares for one another and I am hoping that their connection can lead us in the right direction going into the playoffs, but this one was definitely hard to process.”
The Lady Pirates got off to another good start, outscoring the Lady Lions 16-7 in the first quarter. But a miserable second period saw Durant go on an 18-2 run to take a 25-18 halftime lead.
The hosts trimmed the DHS lead to 28-27 heading to the fourth quarter.
Alona Cooper paced the Byng offense with 14 points, while Deesa Neely followed with 12. Neely sank a pair of 3-pointers for the hosts.
Cadence Carlos added eight points, while Laney Waters rounded out the Byng scoring with five.
Maya Dodson — who drained three 3-pointers — led the Durant attack with 11 points and Kinlee Hill hit a pair of triples also reached double figures with 10. Addison Pettett also made a pair of treys for her six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.