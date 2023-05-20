Hey area basketball 3-point shooters and dunkers, I’m calling you out.

The 49th edition of The Ada News All-Star Classic is tipping off Monday night at Vanoss High School. The girls contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8 p.m. Those contests will feature 40 of the top seniors in the area.

While these games are undeniably the main attraction, I’ve always had a soft spot for the specialty contests showcasing the area’s best 3-point shooters and dunkers. I know we have an abundance of talented basketball players who can shoot the rock with precision and showcase rim-rattling dunks.

The preliminary rounds for the All-Star Classic 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest are set to take place at 4 p.m. on game day inside the Vanoss gym. These contests are open to any area basketball player in grades 9-12, not limited to seniors.

It would be fantastic to see a great turnout at these events. For whatever reason, not nearly enough of the area’s basketball players have shown up to compete for the title of the best shooter and top dunker. Let’s change that on Monday. Show up and show out!

Area coaches lend me a helping hand. Urge your kids to take part in the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk contests. Let’s bring the number of participants back up to the level we’ve seen in previous years.

———o———

Following are the updated rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Monday, May 22 inside the Vanoss Activity Center. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 per student.

EAST GIRLS

Maycee Davis Allen

Adyson Caton Byng

Laney Waters Byng

Whittany Spangler Moss

Alina Rangel Sasakwa

Elle Odom Sasakwa

Kylee Watson Tupelo

Madi Faust Vanoss

Trinity Belcher Vanoss

Jacee Underwood Vanoss

Head coach: Rikki Wolfe, Sasakwa.

WEST GIRLS

Mena Harrison Calvin

Bready Wardrope Coalgate

Chloe Eldred Roff

Breana Britt Roff

Shawnda McMillen Stratford

Morgan Boyles Stratford

Kourtney Willingham Stratford

Hailey McMillen Sulphur

Randie Rogers, Sulphur

Abby Salter Sulphur

Head coach: Mark Savage, Stratford.

EAST BOYS

Garrett Leba Asher

Ryan Hamilton Byng

Nahum Grant-Louie Byng

Zack Reavis Konawa

Christian Matchie Konawa

Leo Kuestersteffen Konawa

Shaun Franks Sasakwa

Carter Perry Vanoss

Brayden Cannon Vanoss

Nate Sheppard Vanoss

Head Coach: Leander Yellowfish, Konawa.

WEST BOYS

Andrew Hughes Ada

Jack Morris Ada

Cooper Patterson Ada

Nevon Bump Calvin

Ashton Cagle Coalgate

Braden Mclean Holdenville

Easton Riddle Roff

Axel McKinney Stratford

Davion Willis Sulphur

Caleb Phelps Stonewall

Head Coach: Grant Bates, Sulphur.

Officials: Harland Burgess & Darrin Walters

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you