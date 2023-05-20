Hey area basketball 3-point shooters and dunkers, I’m calling you out.
The 49th edition of The Ada News All-Star Classic is tipping off Monday night at Vanoss High School. The girls contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8 p.m. Those contests will feature 40 of the top seniors in the area.
While these games are undeniably the main attraction, I’ve always had a soft spot for the specialty contests showcasing the area’s best 3-point shooters and dunkers. I know we have an abundance of talented basketball players who can shoot the rock with precision and showcase rim-rattling dunks.
The preliminary rounds for the All-Star Classic 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest are set to take place at 4 p.m. on game day inside the Vanoss gym. These contests are open to any area basketball player in grades 9-12, not limited to seniors.
It would be fantastic to see a great turnout at these events. For whatever reason, not nearly enough of the area’s basketball players have shown up to compete for the title of the best shooter and top dunker. Let’s change that on Monday. Show up and show out!
Area coaches lend me a helping hand. Urge your kids to take part in the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk contests. Let’s bring the number of participants back up to the level we’ve seen in previous years.
Following are the updated rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Monday, May 22 inside the Vanoss Activity Center. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 per student.
EAST GIRLS
Maycee Davis Allen
Adyson Caton Byng
Laney Waters Byng
Whittany Spangler Moss
Alina Rangel Sasakwa
Elle Odom Sasakwa
Kylee Watson Tupelo
Madi Faust Vanoss
Trinity Belcher Vanoss
Jacee Underwood Vanoss
Head coach: Rikki Wolfe, Sasakwa.
WEST GIRLS
Mena Harrison Calvin
Bready Wardrope Coalgate
Chloe Eldred Roff
Breana Britt Roff
Shawnda McMillen Stratford
Morgan Boyles Stratford
Kourtney Willingham Stratford
Hailey McMillen Sulphur
Randie Rogers, Sulphur
Abby Salter Sulphur
Head coach: Mark Savage, Stratford.
EAST BOYS
Garrett Leba Asher
Ryan Hamilton Byng
Nahum Grant-Louie Byng
Zack Reavis Konawa
Christian Matchie Konawa
Leo Kuestersteffen Konawa
Shaun Franks Sasakwa
Carter Perry Vanoss
Brayden Cannon Vanoss
Nate Sheppard Vanoss
Head Coach: Leander Yellowfish, Konawa.
WEST BOYS
Andrew Hughes Ada
Jack Morris Ada
Cooper Patterson Ada
Nevon Bump Calvin
Ashton Cagle Coalgate
Braden Mclean Holdenville
Easton Riddle Roff
Axel McKinney Stratford
Davion Willis Sulphur
Caleb Phelps Stonewall
Head Coach: Grant Bates, Sulphur.
Officials: Harland Burgess & Darrin Walters
