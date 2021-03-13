DUNCAN — Duncan pitcher Jackson Attaway tossed a perfect game at the Ada Cougars as the Demons rolled to a 5-0 victory Thursday night in Duncan.
Ada fell to 5-2 on the year, while the Demons improved to 4-1.
Attaway struck out six in seven innings during his masterpiece on the mound.
After an error kept the inning alive (Ada made two in the frame and committed four overall), Tate Wilkins and Bryson Brooksher hit back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the second inning to grab an early 2-0 lead.
Hunter Prince launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the scoring.
Duncan collected seven total hits, including two by Brooksher and two by Blake Barnard.
Ada hurler John Davis Muse was solid in defeat. He struck out five, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings of work. Kaden Cooper pitched two shutout innings of relief for the visitors. He struck out one, walked one and didn’t give up a hit.
Ada travels to the 2021 Southeast Shootout Tournament hosted by Broken Bow next week. The Cougars open tournament play at 2:30 p.m. Monday versus Keene, Texas in Idabel. On Tuesday, Ada returns to Idabel to face Tushka at 12:15 p.m. and then faces Marlow at 4:45 at Valliant High School. Those three games are pool play.
The tournament will wrap up on Wednesday with bracket play at Broken Bow.
Mistakes costly in Tupelo loss
CALERA — The Tupelo Tigers stranded 10 base runners, didn’t make enough plays late in the game and dropped a 5-2 decision to Calera on the road Thursday night.
Tupelo fell to 2-1, while Calera improved to 5-0.
“We gave up four unearned on plays we usually make,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “Stranding 10 base runners didn’t help things.”
Calera led 3-2 after five innings but scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to get some breathing room.
The Bulldogs managed just four hits in the contest but Colt Weaver finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the hosts.
Harley Davidson and Bentley Bills had two hits apiece for Tupelo.
Bills absorbed the mound loss for the Tigers. he struck out three, walked two and allowed three hits and one earned run. Cody Airington pitched two innings of relief and struck out four, allowed just one hit and gave up no earned runs.
Tupelo finished with three costly errors.
Asher improves to 5-0
ASHER — The Asher Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and upended Prague 6-4 Thursday night.
Asher, ranked No. 2 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 5-0 on the year, while Prague fell to 1-3.
The Red Devils led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth before the Indians took advantage of two Prague errors to score three times.
Connor Thompson led a 10-hit AHS offense, finishing 4-for-4 with an RBI. Trent Smith finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Mike McDonald also had two hits, while Garrett Leba went 1-for-2 with a double.
Tahlen Hamilton earned the mound win in relief for Asher. He tossed four innings that included five strikeouts, a walk and two hits allowed.
Cade Anderson absorbed the loss for Prague. He struck out three, walked to and allowed just two earned runs in five innings.
Aiden Auld led the PHS offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Brayden Davis went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and a walk.
Allen rallies past host Sasakwa
SASAKWA — Allen scored 12 runs over the final two innings and rallied past Sasakwa for an 18-10 road win Thursday night.
The game was a see-saw affair. Allen led 6-1 after three innings before the Vikings exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab an 8-6 lead.
Allen countered with seven runs of its own in the top of the fifth and five more in the sixth to pull away.
Kylan Sanders led an 11-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Emmett Koonce finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and scored twice for Allen. AJ Hill and Zac Matzkvech both added two hits each for the Mustangs. Coyt Bell went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Allen is scheduled to host Moss on Monday.
Pirates shut out Tecumseh
BYNG — Starting pitcher Bill McCarter and reliever Dillon Palmer combined to toss a no-hitter in Byng’s 16-0 win over Tecumseh Thursday at Stokes Field.
McCarter struck out seven and walked two in three innings and Palmer tossed the final two frames and struck out four and walked one.
Seth Brecheen had a hot bat for Byng. He finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. McCarter went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two run scored in the BHS 11-hit attack.
Carson Capps walked three times and went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
Byng’s home game with Newcastle on Friday was rained out. The Pirates travel to Chickasha for a noon game with the Fightin’ Chicks on Monday.
