Drury Panthers edge ECU baseball team

OZARK, Mo. — The Drury Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and that proved to be the difference in a 5-3 win over East Central Sunday at US Baseball Park.
The Panthers improved to 2-1 on the season, while ECU slipped to 2-4.
Jackson Dierenfeldt got the Panthers on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single to plate Bayler Hinz.
East Central evened the score 1-1 in the top of the fifth on an RBI double to left-center by Murphy Bostick.
Hinz put DU back on top, 3-1, in the fifth on a two-RBI double up the middle to score Jacob Mitchell and Nikko Calabro.
East Central took advantage of a Drury error in the top of the eighth to plate a run and pull to within a run, 3-2.
The Tigers had the bases loaded and one out when Hinz came in to pitch in relief and kept the visitors off the scoreboard.
A wild pitch and a throwing error on consecutive plays in the Panther half of the eighth extended the lead to 5-2.
East Central tacked on a run in the ninth inning off an RBI single by Tanner Barnes for the game’s final tally but stranded two runners in the final frame.
ECU outhit Drury 10-8. Barnes led the way for the Tigers, finishing 3-for-5 with a double.
Calabro went 2-for-2 with a run, and Mitchell was 2-for-4 with two runs for the Panthers.
Panthers starter Kaden Helsel (1-0) earned the win with five K’s in five innings of action. Hinz earned his second save in 1.2 innings on the mound.
ECU starter Jonny Chavez absorbed the mound loss. He struck out two, walked two and allowed three earned runs in six innings. Breyden Jackson and Bryan Terry each provided one inning of relief.
The Tigers travel to Edmond today to face Central Oklahoma. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Wendell Simmons Field.
The Bronchos are 4-2 on the season, having won 2 of 3 in each of the first two weekends.
“We always have some good battles with East Central,” UCO head coach John Martin said. “We need to come out focused and energized and try to get after them early. It’ll be a good opportunity for some of our guys to step up, too, and find out who wants to be the midweek guys.”
