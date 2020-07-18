Drillers shut out host Plainsmen at Connie Mack State

ENID — Connor Owens of Roff had another big day at the plate and the Oklahoma Drillers 18U blanked the host Enid Plainsmen 9-0 Thursday evening at the 2020 Connie Mack Oklahoma State Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Drillers improved to 17-5 overall and 2-0 in state tournament pool play, while the Plainsmen dropped to 17-6 and 1-1.
Owens finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace a nine-hit Drillers’ attack in a contest that lasted five innings due to the run-rule.
Carson Atwood of Silo had two hits and scored three runs for the Drillers, while Tate Rupp of Stillwater went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Ty Humphers of Stonewall cracked a double for the winners, while Tanner Graves of Roff went 1-for-2 with a walk.
In the top of the first frame, Owens followed an Enid Error and a walk and drove in a run with an infield single to make it 1-0. Rupp followed with an RBI hit of his own before Asher’s Patch Hamilton pushed home another Drillers’ run with a sacrifice bunt to give his team an early 3-0 advantage.
The Drillers doubled their lead to 6-0 with three more runs in the third by taking advantage of another Enid error and a hit batter to go along with base hits from Atwood and Rupp.
Owens ripped a two-RBI double in the fourth inning to pus the Drillers’ lead to 8-0 and capped the scoring with a run in the top of the fifth when courtesy runner Korey Aytes of Lookeba-Sickles score when Carson Hunt of Dale hit into a double play.
Drillers starting pitcher Isaac Stebens of Stillwater went four innings, allowing only three hits and striking out four batters to get the win.
One of Enid’s hits was a double off the bat of Kade Goeke.
Three Plainsmen hurlers combined for three strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter.
The Drillers — who defeated Burkburnett 2-1 on Wednesday — were scheduled to meet the Southwest Shockers Red team Friday night. There are no state tournament games scheduled for Saturday.
Sunday’s championship round begins with a seventh-place game at 10 a.m. followed by a fifth-place game at 12:30 p.m., a third-place game at 3 p.m. and the championship contest at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.