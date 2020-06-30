LAWTON — Roff’s Conner Owens blasted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning before the Southwest Shockers Red 18U team held on for a tense 5-2 win in the finals of the AABC Southwest Showdown Sunday night at Lawton MacArthur High School.
The Drillers, coached by Roff’s Ead Simon, had advanced to the championship game with a 9-2 win over FBA YoungGuns 18U in an earlier semifinal contest.
SW Shockers Red 5, OK Drillers 2
The Shockers scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings before Owens’ big blow got the Drillers to within 3-2.
Tanner Graves of Roff kept the sixth inning alive with a two-out walk and Owens drove an 0-1 pitch over the left-field fence.
Seth Brecheen of Byng cracked a double for Simon’s bunch, as the Drillers were limited to just four total hits.
The Red team collected 11 hits off Driller pitchers Dayson Fazekas of Red Oak and Korey Aytes of Lookeba-Sickles.
OK Drillers 9, Young Guns 2
The Drillers raced to a 6-0 lead and never looks back in the semifinal victory.
Zade Cisneros of Clinton led a nine-hit Drillers attack, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and an RBI. Dale’s Ike Shirey went 2-for-4 and scored twice from his leadoff spot, while Seth Brecheen of Byng finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Korey Aytes of Lookeba-Sickles struck out four and didn’t surrender an earned run in two innings of work to get the pitching victory. Aytes got relief help from Cisneros and Decklyn Wilhelm of Ripley who combined for six strikeouts and two walks over the final five innings.
Braxton Briones absorbed the loss for the Young Guns He struck out seven and walked none in a complete-game effort.
Ranse Radtke hit a triple for the FBA team.
The Drillers, now 14-4 on the summer, take on the Texas SW Shockers at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the AABC Red River Showdown at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
Braves settle for fourth
The Southwest Shockers Red 18U team erupted for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Braves and soar into the title game with a 12-4 win.
The Post 72 squad, now 4-5, heds to the AABC Red River Showdown at Murray State College this week. Ada will battle the Woodward Travelers at 3 p.m. Thursday and will tangle with the OK Drillers 17U squad — coached by Roff’s Ead Simon — at 10 a.m. Friday.
SW Shockers Red 12, Ada Braves 4
The Braves erased an early 3-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom o the second inning.
Reese Bankston of Rattan led off with an infield single and motored to third base on a double from Cache Stone of Kiowa. Byng’s Collin O’Grady then cracked an RBI double to center field to push the first Ada run across.
Parker Presley of Byng walked to load the base and set the table for Gage Boatman of Tecumseh, who slapped a two-RBI double to right field that knotted the score at 3-3.
The Braves took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Boatman drew a one-out walk, went to second on a groundout by Byng’s Trae Lowe and scored on a clutch RBI double by Kiowa slugger Wyatt Gardener.
The Shockers used a home run, a double five singles and four walks in their big seventh-inning outburst.
The Braves managed just six hits in the contest, including a 2-for-2 effort by Boatman, who also walked once.
Five Ada Braves pitchers combined for 10 walks and five strikeouts. Gardener absorbed the mound loss in relief.
The Shockers used three pitchers who combined for five walks and four strikeouts. Mason Wildman of Harrah earned the victory.
Tag Allen of Marlow led a 14-hit Red team offense, finishing 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
