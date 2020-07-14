ENID — The Oklahoma Drillers 18U team made the final four of the rugged 2020 AABC South Plains Regional Tournament before dropping a 4-2 decision to MVP 18U-Seng in a semifinal contest Sunday in Enid.
The Drillers had earned a spot in the semifinals with a 10-0 win over the Southwest Shockers Red team Saturday night.
Sunday, July 13
MVP-Seng 18U 4, OK Drillers 2
Asher High School product Trevor Martin pitched six strong innings for MVP-Seng. He struck out 10, walked two, allowed four hits and two earned runs. Landry Kyle of Heritage Hall faced the final five OK Driller batters, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning.
Jono Johnson of Dale and Rylan Reed of Latta hit back-to-back singles in the top of the seventh. Reed’s single was a bunt.
Ty Humphers of Stonewall executed a sacrifice bunt, putting runners at second and third for the Drillers before Kyle struck out Justyce Boyett of Cheyenne to earn the save.
The Seng team scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to break a scoreless tie and held off the Drillers from there.
The Drillers got a run in the top of the fifth when Tate Rupp of Stillwater walked, went to second on a passed ball and raced home on a two-out RBI single by Reed — who finished 2-for-2 and was the only one on his team to finish with more than one hit.
The other Drillers run came in the sixth on a two-out RBI double by Roff product Connor Owens.
Drillers starter Reese Ratchford of Sulphur absorbed the mound loss. He struck out three, walked two and allowed three earned runs in 3.2 innings of work. Carson Atwood of Silo and Isaac Stebens of Stillwater also saw mound action for the Drillers.
Saturday, July 12
OK Drillers 10, SW Shockers Red 0
Korey Aytes of Lookeba-Sickles didn’t allow a hit in two innings in a game that was called early due to lightning in the Enid area. Aytes struck out four and walked just one.
Tanner Graves of Roff finished 1-for-1 with three RBIs for the Drillers, while fellow Tiger Connor Owens went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Ike Shirey of Dale had two hits and scored twice, while Ty Humphers of Stonewall finished 1-for-1 with a walk.
The Drillers are back in Enid for the 2020 Connie Mack Oklahoma State Tournament which is scheduled to run from Wednesday through Sunday at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
