OKLAHOMA CITY — Young Ada golfer Drake Kanuch had some bad luck on holes No. 7 and No. 8 at the end of his nine-hole round at the U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma City Tour tournament hosted by the Earlywine Golf Course.
But Kanuch shook off a ball in the water on No. 7 and a bogey on No. 8 and made a birdie on the final hole to force a tie and won the Boys 10 championship after three playoff holes.
Kanuch, a fifth-grade student at the Willard Grade Center, trailed Jacob Mourning of Edmond by two strokes heading into the final hole before completing the gutsy comeback.
“Normally (something like that) that means ... his confidence is gone, but it wasn’t today,” mother Brandy Kanuch said. “The most important thing about today isn’t the win, it’s that he stayed focused and never let the bad shots control his game. He fought back instead of giving up.”
Kanuch and Mourning finished their rounds with identical scores of 38. That pair were way ahead of Jake Herbert of Lawton and Grant Reavis of Stillwater, who tied for third at 47.
Parker Pogue, an eighth-grader at Latta, finished in a tie for fourth in the Boys 13-14 Division. Pogue shot an eight-over 80 and tied with Cole Wipfli of Oklahoma City.
Preston Albee of Choctaw won the age division with a 72. Parker Payne of Norman was second at 74 and Grant Gudgel of Stillwater followed at 79.
Peyton “Beans” Factor — a seventh-grader at Ada Junior High — had a golden opportunity to bring home the Girls 12-14 championship but couldn’t get a putt to fall on the final hole and slipped into second place.
Amy Reavis of Stillwater won the title with a 78 while Factor was a stroke behind at 79.
The two youngsters were tied going into the final hole and after a good drive and a better approach shot, Factor was putting or an eagle an the victory. However, after missing a couple of shots, she ended up with a bogey and the runner-up medal.
McKenna Tatum of Edmond was third with an 86 and Isabella Feng of Edmond followed at 87.
The Fall 2019 Oklahoma City Tour Championship is scheduled for Sunday at the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.