BYNG — The Byng High School baseball team will enter the 2022 fall season without a single senior on the roster.
However, that doesn’t mean opponents should sleep on the Pirates.
“I have no seniors. We have a lot of growing to do and we need to get some experience under our belts,” Byng head coach Shawn Streater said.
Byng won 21 games last fall and finished 22-8 last spring. The Pirates lost a few talented seniors from that bunch, but also bring back a strong nucleus of players who saw action on those squads.
Streater said his goal is still for his team to be playing in October.
“We’re going to be young, but I think we have a chance to be pretty good down the road,” he said.
Not only are there no seniors on Byng’s 18-man fall baseball roster, but there are only three juniors on the list — Cooper McCage, Bo Boatwright and Malachi Schilreff — the 2022 Ada News All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year. It’s the first time Schilreff — who immediately became one of the most athletic players on the Pirate team — has come out for baseball.
Byng has eight sophomores on the team and a good amount of that group saw playing time as freshmen. The sophomores include Naaman Lee, Keith Cook, Gage Streater, Kendon Wood, Mason Carter, Callen Leslie, Garrett Anderson and Ryan Shelton.
The remaining seven Pirates include freshmen Chalin Robertson, Preston Welch, Ezekiel Griffin, Curt Carlos, Collin Christian, Hagen Graham and Dominic Turtle.
Streater looks forward to watching his young players develop.
“The good thing is when you have no seniors, you’re basically going to have the same team for two years,” he said. “We also have a lot of young talent coming that’s just going to add to it.”
Byng has a pair of scrimmages next week — a Tuesday trip to Stonewall and a home matchup with Calera on Thursday. The Pirates open the fall season at 1 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Wright City.
