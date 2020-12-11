Don't shut down games, just the fans from attending

NORMAN — It’s time to call it off.
No, not the games.
Not college football on Saturdays or pro football on Sundays; nor high school hoops on Tuesdays and Fridays; nor the state championship football games now upon us; nor college basketball, which gets played about every day of the week.
Let the athletes play.
That the discipline required to be a competitive athlete in these coronavirus times, from the preps to the pros, makes one less likely to contract the virus should be a foregone conclusion.
That, and as Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis said last week — and likely several hundred other high school, collegiate and professional athletes have said all the way back to last March — “That’s why we’re here.”
So keep the games.
Don’t take them from the athletes and don’t take them from those of us watching at home, who wouldn’t otherwise know how to fill so many hours without them as the virus rages forward.
Take them from the crowds.
Take them from the big high school student sections bound to huddle together unmasked as their team plays for a gold ball, the kind of crowd that had Jenks High School brass apologizing for its student section in Oklahoma, where the Trojans won another football crown.
Take them from the small, socially distanced crowds still allowed into college and professional football stadiums, like the almost 27,500 they’re letting into Jerry’s World to watch a terrible band of Cowboys, the almost 14,000 being let into Raymond James Stadium to watch Tom Brady cheat time and the 11,000 that got up close and personal to watch Notre Dame take down Clemson.
“This is not the kind of safe environment [Jenks Public Schools] seeks to create for students and staff members,” the Oklahoma school district tweeted in the aftermath of published photos of students, players and fans celebrating in cramped confines, as though nobody could have possibly seen it coming.
It’s just one high school in Oklahoma but it can hardly be unique.
As to the smaller, socially distanced crowds inside collegiate and professional arenas and stadiums, who’s kidding who? None of us are perfect with the mask-wearing.
They’re uncomfortable, they make you feel like you can’t hear yourself and eventually the straps hurt your ears. More cash gets dropped at concession stands simply to justify pulling them down to eat and drink and we’ve all seen it. For that matter, many of us have done it.
Maybe it was cool to believe we could safely allow small crowds into our venues back in June, July and August, when Americans were congratulating themselves for flattening the curve; or in September and October, when the election had hold of our brains and just a thousand or so of our men and women were dying of the virus each day.
Just a thousand.
Now?
According to the COVID Tracking Project, the virus killed 2,733 Americans on Dec. 2, 2,704 on Dec. 3, 2,563 on Dec. 4 and 2,461 on Dec. 5. Somehow, that figure was less than 1,400 on Dec. 6 and 7, but the next day, Dec. 8, it was a 2,622.
The 9-11 terrorist attacks killed 2,977.
Would you keep crowds at home to help avert another 9-11? How about to help avert several of them each week.
So, please, do everybody a favor and send the crowds home. Send them back to their immediate families, their closest friends and their televisions.
Media need not attend the collegians and pros but if you want to let them in and they want to come, fine, thats tens of people rather than thousands.
The high schools aren’t televised, so if you want folks to know what happened, you’ll have to allow media. Just set up a courtside table or three opposite the benches, PA and official scorer and when it’s over, bring the coach and a player or two 15 feet from those tables to answer shouted questions.
Easy.
Let the fans listen to games on the radio, watch them on television and read about them in the newspaper and, guess what, when February turns to March, there’s a good chance you can let them back in.
Once winter turns to spring, vaccines have began to come on line, a new administration’s in place that believes in both science and sacrifice and that’s capable of engendering teamwork among the citizenry, forces will finally be at hand that make going to a ball game a terrific and safe idea.
Until then?
Close the doors.
We’re so close to getting past this thing. Far, far, far too many have died already and, horribly, have yet to die, too.
How about sports help get us to the other side more safely.
Let the games go on.
Let the fans watch or listen to them, watch them from home and read about them afterward.
It is, after all, a matter of life and death.
So close to where we need to be, sports can help us get there more quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.