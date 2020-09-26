Dominant Danleigh helps Roff claim district crown

It was a dominant day for Roff pitcher Danleigh Harris at the Class B Regional Tournament in Roff on Thursday. She finished with 24 strikeouts while allowing just one hit in three Roff shutouts.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

ROFF — Roff pitcher Danleigh Harris threw six perfect innings in a sweep of Mill Creek during Class B District Tournament action Thursday at Tiger Field.

During the opener, Harris struck out seven in three innings of a 13-0 Roff victory. Then, in Game 2, Harris was even more impressive, striking out all nine batters she faced in a 12-0 Lady Tiger victory.

Harris struck out eight, walked none and allowed one hit during Roff’s 12-0 win over Milburn earlier in the day.

No. 7 Roff, winners of 11 of their past 12 games, improved to 20-8 on the year.

Game 3

Roff 12, Mill Creek 0

Maddie Adair paced Roff at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Harris helped her own cause, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Chloe Eldred finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.

Payton Owens cracked a triple and drove in a run for Roff.

Game 2

Roff had just three hits in the contest. Harris went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Payton Owens finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Kailyn Gore finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the RHS batting order.

The Lady Tigers were able to take advantage of seven walks and seven Mill Creek errors.

Game 1

Roff 12, Milburn 0

Paige Mayfield — who has been rehabbing an injured pinky — had three of five Roff hits in the contest. She finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Roff also got base hits from Maddie Adair (1-for-3) and Chloe Eldred (1-for-2, two RBIs, run scored).

The Lady Eagles helped Roff with nine walks and four errors.

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you