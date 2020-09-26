Dominant Danleigh helps Roff claim district crown

ROFF — Roff pitcher Danleigh Harris threw six perfect innings in a sweep of Mill Creek during Class B District Tournament action Thursday at Tiger Field.
During the opener, Harris struck out seven in three innings of a 13-0 Roff victory. Then, in Game 2, Harris was even more impressive, striking out all nine batters she faced in a 12-0 Lady Tiger victory.
Harris struck out eight, walked none and allowed one hit during Roff’s 12-0 win over Milburn earlier in the day.
No. 7 Roff, winners of 11 of their past 12 games, improved to 20-8 on the year.
Game 3
Roff 12, Mill Creek 0
Maddie Adair paced Roff at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Harris helped her own cause, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Chloe Eldred finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Payton Owens cracked a triple and drove in a run for Roff.
Game 2
Roff had just three hits in the contest. Harris went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Payton Owens finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kailyn Gore finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the RHS batting order.
The Lady Tigers were able to take advantage of seven walks and seven Mill Creek errors.
Game 1
Roff 12, Milburn 0
Paige Mayfield — who has been rehabbing an injured pinky — had three of five Roff hits in the contest. She finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Roff also got base hits from Maddie Adair (1-for-3) and Chloe Eldred (1-for-2, two RBIs, run scored).
The Lady Eagles helped Roff with nine walks and four errors.
