KIOWA — Three Vanoss players got into double figures as the Class 2A third-ranked Lady Wolves upended 60-47 Kiowa on Friday night.
Vanoss, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 14-2 on the year, while Kiowa dropped to 9-5.
Laramie Doffin led the way with 16 points, Rileigh Rush followed with 14 and Emrie Ellis added 11. Rush sank four 3-point baskets, while Doffin and Marima Hill had two apiece as Hill ended up with six points. Lizzy Simpson also contributed eight points for the winners before fouling out.
A 17-9 first quarter set the tone, as Vanoss led 26-17 at halftime and 40-31 through three quarters.
The Lady Wolves are now off until a Jan. 15 meeting with Class 2A No. 14 Konawa.
Stonewall stops Rock Creek
The Stonewall Lady Longhorns overcame a slow start and sped past Rock Creek 49-32 at home Friday night.
Stonewall improved to 5-8 on the year, while Rock Creek lost for the sixth straight time to fall to 4-8.
The Lady Longhorns trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Lady Mustangs 33-12 over the middle two periods to take control.
Dawson Lyon paced the Stonewall offense with 15 points, while Meghan Sliger followed with 11.
Alexis Chamberlain also reached double figures with 10 for the hosts. Mahayla Walker hit a pair of 3-point shots and scored eight points.
Teeronie McCann led Rock Creek with 14 points.
Stonewall is at Calvin tonight before competing in the Tushka Tournament beginning Thursday.
Tupelo falls to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG – The Tupelo Lady Tigers fell victim to a scoreless third quarter and dropped a 44-23 decision to host Pittsburg on Friday.
The Lady Panthers improved to 5-8, while Tupelo dipped to 0-13.
Tupelo trailed 15-6 after the first quarter but was within striking distance trailing 23-15 at halftime. However, Pittsburg went on a 12-0 spurt through the third quarter to pull away.
Shay McCollum topped the Lady Tigers with six points, while Kaylea Palmer and Cheyanne Price chipped in four apiece in a losing cause.
Tupelo hosts Earlsboro tonight.
Class B No. 4 Red Oak defeats Roff
RED OAK – Alyssa Sanchez popped in five 3-point shots and ended up with 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as host Red Oak rolled to a 58-35 rout of the Roff Lady Tigers on Friday.
The Lady Eagles, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 13-3, while Roff fell to 2-11.
Roff fell into a 20-7 hole after one quarter, trailed 32-21 at halftime and was down by a 42-27 count heading into the fourth quarter.
Payton Owens was next on the Lady Tigers’ scoring chart with seven, as she had her team’s only other 3-point basket.
Three players reached double figures for Red Oak.
Roff meets Central Marlow at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 36th Annual Black Diamond Classic in Rush Springs.
The Ada News sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
