Does OKC's Terrance Fergsuon have another huge leap in him?

NORMAN — How far did Terrance Ferguson come in his second NBA season?
Well, as Paul George struggled through shoulder injuries more severe than anybody knew, quit making shots the way he’d made them most of the season and the team around George sputtered to 14 losses in 21 games, some folks had to be wondering … maybe Terrance Ferguson could lead the Thunder out of this mess?
Two things about that:
One, that thought should be ridiculous on its face. Ferguson did not turn 21 years old until more than three weeks after Oklahoma City had been eliminated from the playoffs by Portland and has never been seen by coach Billy Donovan as one of the places the Thunder go when they need some points.
Two, there was a fairly long stretch of the season in which Ferguson was so good, not only defensively, but offensively, too, that expecting Ferguson to pick up some of Paul George’s pieces, though non sensical, for many, could not have seemed so crazy.
Recall Ferguson’s rookie season after being selected with the 21st pick in the 2017 draft.
In several games, he didn’t play at all. In the 61 he played, he averaged 12.5 minutes, 3.1 points and 2.8 shot attempts. He started 12 games.
His sophomore campaign, Ferguson started all 74 games in which he played, his minutes more than doubled to 26.1, and his points per game more than doubled to 6.9, as did his shot attempts to 5.8.
In the first answer of his exit interview, it seemed to hit him.
“I worked my butt off in the off-season, so I was expecting something big,” Ferguson said. “I wasn’t expecting anything that big; not starting, especially for the whole season, being 20 years old … It was a very different role.”
Yet, it was even bigger than that. Or, perhaps, it foreshadowed much more than that. Because for a 21-game span during it, he was better than maybe anybody thought he might ever be.
From Jan. 4 to Feb. 23, Ferguson took the court 21 times, logged more than 30 minutes per game, shot 48.8 percent overall, 44.4 percent from 3-point land and averaged 10.5 points.
In every game prior to that stretch it was 20.6 minutes, 37.6 percent shooting, 28.9 percent 3-point shooting and 4.4 points per game.
Talking about him, Donovan would only ever mention one priority for Ferguson: defense. Nonetheless, the Tulsa native appeared to be offering a much bigger game that he might some day grow into permanently.
During that 21-game stretch, Ferguson scored in double figures 13 of the 20 times he did all season. During one eight-game stretch within it, he shot 55.1 percent from 3-point land, including a 7 of 10 outing at Sacramento and a 6 of 12 night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Coach had confidence in me, my teammates had confidence in me, I had confidence in myself,” Ferguson said. “So I feel like my overall growth, it definitely stepped up a notch.”
He still did not play as many minutes as Dennis Schroder played off the bench. At the end of games it was often Schroder and Russell Westbrook sharing the backcourt in the name of more firepower, rather than Ferguson at OKC’s off guard slot.
Three times he fouled out, 10 other times he committed five fouls and many of those times his minutes were affected by those whistles. And, even though Ferguson came up with a solid, repeatable and great-to-look-at perimeter shooting stroke, he still struggled from the free-throw line, making 72.5 percent for the season; and, strangely, only 58.3 percent during his torrid 21-game stretch.
It leaves plenty of room for development on both ends of the court.
That’s a positive.
It’s one George chose to speak at length, about Ferguson, during his own exit interview.
“Third year for me is where I made the biggest jump from being a rotation guy to being a player,” he said. “I think Ferg has to put pressure on coach, now, to use him more, to use him in the offense. I think that’s what you want from your young guys, is for them to put pressure on the coach to increase, whether it’s offensive or defense, increase his production out there. So he’s got to have a big summer.”
Next, George ticked off Ferguson’s summer homework assignments: ball-handling, shooting, pick and roll, defense.
“This is a pivotal year for young guys, their third year,” George said. “He’s got to make a jump for us.”
He’s already made one.
Perhaps Ferguson can make another.
