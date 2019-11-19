District 5A-3 shines in 5A playoffs

Due to having only one ranked team in the final Associated Press regular-season high school football poll, Ada’s football district, 5A-3, was considered by many to be a bit weak.
However, the district destroyed the Class 5A football playoff bracket during first-round action, going 4-0 to start the postseason.
The closest games were a pair of 21-point victories as the Disgtrict 5A-3’s trio of unranked teams ended the seasons of the state’s No. 6, No. 7 and No. 10 teams. The average winning margin of the “weak” district wins was an incredible 24.2 points.
District winner and third-ranked Tulsa Edison (9-1), as expected, defeated Pryor (6-4). The final score was 55-27.
District runner-up and unranked McAlester (5-4) upset No. 10 Claremore (6-4) in McAlester. McAlester outscored Claremore 35-21 in the second half to win by a score of 49-28.
District third-place finisher unranked Tulsa Kelley (6-4) not only upset No. 7 Collinsville (8-2) but held them scoreless in a 27-0 victory.
Finally, fourth-place 5A-3 finisher Coweta (5-5) pulled off what many consider to be the biggest upset of the week. They defeated No. 6 Tahlequah 42-21. The Tigers dominated the second half of the game.
In other Class 5A games, No. 1 Carl Albert (9-1) defeated Duncan (6-3) 48-7. No. 2 McGuiness (8-2) downed Ardmore (6-3) 46-14. In a game featuring two ranked teams, No. 4 Piedmont (8-2) bested No. 8 El Reno by a 24-21 count. In the final 5A playoff game, Woodward (5-5) dropped a 28-14 decision to No. 5 Noble (9-1) 28-14.
In second round-games to be played on Friday, it will once again be District 5A-3 teams taking on the Goliaths. Every 5A-3 squad will be the underdog.
McAlester will travel to play No. 1 Carl Albert. Third-ranked Tulsa Edison will be on the road against No. 2 McGuiness. Bishop Kelly will host No. 5 Noble, and Coweta will host No. 4 Piedmont.
Don’t be surprised to see one or more of the District 5A-3’s teams in the semifinals. The first week of playoff games certainly proved the old adage, “There is a reason they play the games.”
