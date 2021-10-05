Did Sooners pull a double turn? Let's hope not

NORMAN — As long as it doesn’t wind up resembling what happened in “Cowboy” Bill Watts Mid-South Wrestling promotion 36 years ago, Oklahoma could really be on to something following Saturday’s 37-31 victory at Kansas State.
Perhaps I should explain.
Dick Murdoch, “Captain Redkneck,” was a good guy, a face, with a long and real mentor relationship with Ted DiBiase, the most hated man in Mid-South.
DiBiase had a TV title shot at Ric Flair, the NWA world champion, and faced boos as he was introduced. Interrupting, Murdoch entered the ring to cheers.
Murdoch thought DiBiase owed him the title shot. DiBiase disagreed. Murdoch attacked.
DiBiase got the upper hand, Murdoch fell out of the ring. Flair then kneed DiBiase out of the ring. Murdoch then rammed DiBiase’s head into the ring post.Blood gushed.
After the break, Watts, a famed former Sooner, came on and said, despite “arterial damage,” DiBiase still wanted his title shot.
He got it, put up a real fight, and soon the most hated man in Mid-South, bleeding through bandages, could hear his name being chanted by the fans.
It was the exceedingly rare “double turn” — Murdoch went bad, DiBiase went good — just like they wrote it up.
If the Sooners did not suffer a double-turn of their own on Saturday, it may be the turning point they were looking for.
Yet, if the defense lost itself just as the offense found itself, and that’s the way it ended, it’s just a different set of problems entering the Cotton Bowl in six days against a legit good Texas team.
For two weeks, Lincoln Riley told everybody his offense was “close.”
It wasn’t.
Yet, now, it is.
For the last two weeks, the defense had given up not many points and not too many yards, though it had this way of yielding long marches that created a game flow that didn’t suit OU’s offense, robbing it of a chance to set its own tone.
Saturday, the defense gave up a long opening drive, yet forced a fumble and kept the Wildcats scoreless.
Then it allowed a 4 1/2 minute drive that yielded Kansas State three points. Then it yielded a 19-play, almost 9-minute drive that yielded a touchdown.
The Sooner offense only touched the ball three times before the half.
After the half, that defense allowed 7.1 yards per snap, 1.5 more than the first half.
When it was over, the Wildcats had gained 420 yards, none of it including Malik Knowles’ 93-yard kick return with 1:20 remaining, forcing OU to field it’s third — or fourth, depending how you look at it — onside kick of the game.
It’s a whole bunch of bad trends from the unit that had kept the Sooners afloat prior to Saturday. Meanwhile, the offense found itself in a whole new place, actually close to where everybody thought it could be.
In the end, OU only had the ball nine times, but it had it six after the half, more than it had it in any of its previous five halves.
In those possessions, the Sooner offense proved what should have been clear already.
It would start getting more chances just as soon as it began getting up and down the field more quickly.
Against West Virginia, OU needed 40 snaps to drive 206 yards over 15:19 of clock time to score its last nine points, a trio of field goals.
In Manhattan, OU needed 24 plays to drive 217 yards, using 11:03 of clock time, to score its three second-half touchdowns.
A new day.
Spencer Rattler offered three things in the first half that might have been tells a unit turnaround was in the midst.
As a runner, he was decisive. He didn’t run scared, but like he didn’t mind, like he even relished it.
He had two great throws, one to Austin Stogner and one to Jadon Haselwood.
They were playmaker throws, not designed safe tosses cautiously called by Riley hoping to spring somebody with a bunch of perfect blocks. They were plays made by the throw itself.
After the half, it came together. Touchdowns, not field goals.
Rattler completed 22 of 25 for 243 yards, which is more than 11 per completion and 13 after the half. The previous two weeks it had been 9.8 and 8.9.
Bigger plays fueled quicker drives rather than long marches.
OU looked like OU again …
Until the defense got back on the field.
When Rattler found Mike Woods from 14 yards to make it 27-10 with 5:30 left in the third quarter, the rout appeared to be on.
Next play, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson hit Keenan Garber for 54 yards. Four snaps after that, the Wildcats were in the end zone.
A double turn?
Like Murdoch and DiBiase?
The Sooner Nation hopes not.
Still, one unit took a real step.
Texas is next and the Sooners haven’t lost.
That’s a good thing.
OU’s gotten out of Dallas unbeaten just once since 2013.
Maybe this year.
