STRATFORD — Now that’s how you walk off.
Stratford sophomore Haylee Dickerson hit a grand slam with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Lady Bulldogs a dramatic 6-4 come-from-behind win over Pauls Valley Saturday night in the finals of the 2022 Stratford Fastpitch Tournament.
Coach Tony Prichard’s bunch improved to 10-1 on the year, while Pauls Valley left town at 5-3.
Stratford scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning before PV answered with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to grab a 3-2 lead. The Lady Panthers tacked on another run in the top of the fifth and final inning to make it 4-2 before Dickerson’s heroic blast saved the day for the Lady Bulldogs.
Dickerson finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs to pace Stratford at the plate. Kennedy Layton had the only other SHS hit.
Pauls Valley also was limited to three hits — singles by Addy Green, Kenndi Rambo and Madelyn Hagood.
Freshman hurler Ryleigh Ardery snagged the pitching win despite just facing two batters in relief. She struck out one of them. Layton started in the circle for Stratford. She struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one earned run in 4.1 innings.
Jaycee Green was tagged with the loss for PV. She struck out two, walked none and allowed two earned runs in two innings of work.
Stratford hosted Maud on Monday and travels to Konawa at 5:30 p.m. today.
Latta falls to Lindsay at Murray County Bash
SULPHUR — The Latta High School softball team never got the offense going and committed five errors in a 4-0 loss to Lindsay Saturday in the third-place game at the Murray County Bash.
Latta, after going 2-3 at the tournament, now sits at 7-5 on the season. Lindsay improved to 6-6.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ LHS squad met Dibble on Monday and travels to Okemah at 4:30 p.m. today.
Lindsay ace Riese Flood kept the LHS batters in check throughout the game. She struck out five, walked one and allowed just three hits in five scoreless innings. Freshman Ollie Miller was solid in defeat for Latta. She struck out five, walked one and allowed just five hits and one earned run in four innings.
Laraby Jennings, Kymber Davis and Paislee Anderson had Latta’s hits. Lindsay got singles from Lili Dodson, Kailyn Taylor, MaKlain Stinnett, Brooklyn Brown and J Webb.
Allen finishes third at Rock Creek Tournament
BOKCHITO — The Allen Lady Mustangs nearly came back from a giant early deficit before the big rally fell just short in a 13-10 loss to Rattan Saturday at the Rock Creek Tournament.
The Lady Mustangs finished 3-2 at the event — good enough for third place — and are now 7-3 on the year. Allen hosted Holdenville on Monday and invites Wetumka to town at 6 p.m. today.
The Lady Rams exploded for all 13 of their runs in the top of the first inning.
Allen used a six-run volley in the bottom of the second to get within 13-6 and had already scored four runs in the bottom of the third to get within 13-10. The Lady Mustangs still had the bases loaded with two outs but Ava Laden grounded out and the game ended via the time limit.
Addison Prentice led a six-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Cherish Woodward went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Brookly Sanders finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Stoney Culley ended up 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Macyee Davis walked twice, stole two bases and scored a pair of runs for Allen.
Rattan piled up 10 hits in the game, including doubles by T McCarty, H Couch, C James and D Ross. Couch finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while James went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ross knocked in a pair of runs for the Lady Rams.
