Dibble hangs on to edge Stratford

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsStratford sophomore Skylar Joslin (9) signals to the sidelines during action earlier this season. The Bulldogs dropped a 21-14 decision to Dible in a Week 9 road game. Stratford returns to Blackburn Field Friday for a Senior Night contest with Wayne. Senior Night activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the game will kick off at 7 p.m.