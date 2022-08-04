Despite solid campaign in 2021, Sooners shouldn't have issues with Kent State

Editor’s Note: This is the first installment in a look at Oklahoma’s schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The Norman Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews Kent State, which is ranked No. 12 in the series.
NORMAN — For 2022, there’s only one new opponent on Oklahoma’s schedule.
That would be Kent State, as the Sooners have never faced off against the Golden Flashes.
However, Kent State is not a typical non-conference opponent for a big Division I school like Oklahoma. While the Golden Flashes haven’t had much success — they’ve only had four winning seasons since 2000 — they’ve won at least seven games in two of the last three seasons.
Last season, Kent State finished the season 7-7 and 6-3 in the Mid-American Conference. They even made their third bowl game appearance in the past nine seasons, though they fell 52-38 to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
All signs indicate this should be, by far, the easiest game on the Sooners’ schedule. The game is the only one to be broadcast on SoonerVision on ESPN+, OU’s new streaming service partnership. It’ll also be the second consecutive home game for the Sooners. The Golden Flashes have only one more than four games five times since 2010.
But it is an unknown opponent for OU, and they’re a clear step above an opponent like Western Carolina, who was the easiest game last season for the Sooners. The Golden Flashes also won their first MAC East Division title for the first time since 2012.
Here’s an overview of the game and what to expect from Kent State:
Quick facts
● When and where: 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
● TV and radio: ESPN+ (online)
Last season
● Offense: 33 points per game
● Defense: 36 points per game
Overview
Kent State’s offense put up points last season, scoring 34 points or more in seven games. They return seven starters from last season, including running backs Marquez Cooper and Xavier Williams. The Golden Flashes rushed for 3,482 yards, which ranked in the top five nationally. Cooper rushed for 1,205 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry.
However, the Golden Flashes lost quarterback Dustin Crum to the NFL. Crum threw for over 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, completing 64 percent of his passes. The team will likely turn to quarterback Collin Schlee, who appeared in eight games and ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns, adding 238 passing yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the team has a new defensive coordinator in Jeremiah Johnson, who implemented a 3-3-5 defense at Northern Iowa. The Golden Flashes return six players who recorded two or more sacks last season.
Summary
The Golden Flashes aren’t a typical roll over opponent, but the Sooners should have no issues at home. Oklahoma opens the season against its two weakest opponents before traveling to Nebraska for its non-conference finale.
