LATTA — The Stonewall Longhorns scored five runs in the top of the third inning and then held Latta off late for a 6-3 win over the host Panthers Monday evening.
During the ugly fifth inning, Stonewall took advantage of three walks, four hit batters an untimely Latta error.
The Longhorns won despite getting outhit 7-1. Four LHS pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, 11 walks and eight hit batters in the seven-inning contest.
Spencer Gatewood was the winning pitcher for the Longhorns. He struck out five, walked two and allowed one earned run in four innings.
Clayton Findley had Stonewall’s only hit — an RBI-double with one out in the top of the first inning.
DJ Van Atten led Latta at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Tucker Abney finished 2-for-2 with a double and walked twice. Jackson Presley went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored from the top of the LHS lineup.
The Panthers meet Varnum at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 41st Annual Roff Fall Tournament.
The Longhorns host Dale at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Roff shuts down Whippets
VARNUM — Roff pitcher Dylan Reed pitched four shutout innings and the Tigers vanquished Varnum 6-1 on the road Monday evening.
The Tigers, now 7-2, will next meet Binger-Oney at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 41st Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Reed struck out four, walked two and allowed just two hits for the visitors. Easton Riddle pitched the final three innings and surrendered two hits and the lone Varnum earned run.
Reed helped his own cause by smashing a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Trayson Miller had led off that frame with a solo home run of his own.
Tanner Graves led a nine-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kaden Darnell also cracked a double and scored a run for coach Ead Simon’s club.
Terrance Madkins spoiled the Roff shutout with a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Whippets.
Bennington bounces host Vanoss
VANOSS — Bennington jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and held off a late Vanoss comeback and defeated the host Wolves 10-6 Monday evening.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Vanoss got back-to-back RBI singles from Trevor Harrison and Gunner Haines to cut the Bennington advantage to four. The Wolves still had a runner at second base with one out before the Bears stopped the rally.
Haines finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored to pace an eight-hit VHS offense. Erik Hatton went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Matt Wood also slapped a two-bagger and scored a run.
Racen Reed hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run from the top of the Vanoss lineup.
Riley Vazquez was tagged with the hard-luck loss. He struck out 10, walked six and allowed six earned runs in 6.1 innings.
Jimmy McDonald led a six-hit Bennington effort, going 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Nik Singleton hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run.
Stetson Anzaldua went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Bears and also earned the pitching victory. He struck out nine, walked four, hit two batters and gave up just two earned runs in 6.1 innings.
The Wolves were hurt with five errors.
Vanoss was at Caney Tuesday and plays host to Macomb on Friday.
