Despite the decision of Major League Baseball to cancel the 2020 Minor League Baseball season earlier this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma City Dodgers said there will still be plenty of activity at their home, the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
“Although we are saddened, we fully support the decision made by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball to cancel the 2020 Minor League Baseball season. During this time, we must do what is in the best interest of public health and safety so we can welcome Dodgers baseball back to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the future,” said Michael Byrnes in an emailed letter to fans, including The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali.
With safety guidelines in place, the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark plans to host a variety of events in the days and weeks ahead. The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced earlier this month that its All-State games will be held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on July 18. Local players selected for that contest include Roff’s Brady Benedict, Latta’s Rylan Reed, Stonewall’s Ty Humphers and the Asher duo of Patch Hamilton and Trevor Martin.
“Although there will be no Triple-A baseball, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will remain a hub of activity as permitted by city, state and federal health officials,” Byrnes said.
For a full schedule of events and a list of enhanced health and safety protocols that have been instituted at the ballpark, fans can visit okcdodgers.com.
