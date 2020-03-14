Despite eight home runs, Byng falls to Prague

PRAGUE — The Byng Lady Pirates hammered eight home runs and piled up 26 hits but still couldn’t quite catch up to Prague at the end of a 22-20 loss to the host Lady Red Devils Thursday night.
Prague starts off its spring at 3-0 on the season, while Byng dropped to 1-1.
Krosby Clinton and McKinley Feazle each clubbed two home runs, while Kennedy Large, Lexi Tusek, Karrisa Shico and Alexa Thompson each went deep once for the explosive Byng offense.
Feazle fueled the offense by going 5-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored.
Large finished 4-for-5 with a homer and four runs scored. Clinton, Shico and Sarah Bittle-Poulin each ended up 3-for-5. Clinton knocked in five runs and scored twice for the visitors.
Shico also collected four RBIs and scored once, and Bittle-Poulin also scored two runs.
Prague pounded out 29 hits and totaled six home runs. Adisyn Auld connected on three round-trippers for the Lady Devils and finished 5-for-5 with five RBIs and five runs scored. Josi Goodman blasted two homers in a 4-of-5 showing that included three RBIs and three runs scored.
Prague led 22-15 after six innings before Byng pushed five runs in the top of the seventh before the rally fell short.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.