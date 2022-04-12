PERKINS — Despite awful conditions at the Golf Club At Cimarron Trails — including high, gusty winds — the Ada High School girls golf team won the championship at the Perkins-Tryon Invitational on Friday.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, shot a season-high 399 but still captured first place. Cushing (No. 6 in Class 4A) was 13 strokes back at 412 and host Perkins-Tryon (No. 9 in 4A) was third at 413. North Rock Creek was next at 429 and Casady was fifth at 439.
“What a horrible day to play golf or go fishing,” said Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson. “The wind made play very difficult and the aerated greens made things worse. The ball was moving all over the place when in the air and on the green. The conditions were so tough it seemed the round would never end.”
Anderson said hitting into the wind and trying to hit a straight putt were challenging.
“When hitting into the wind it required two extra club choices. When putting the ball, it may roll towards the hole then get caught up in a line of plugged holes and make a sharp turn,” he explained.
“It’s a good thing for the course that the teams showed up because I can’t imagine anyone paying green fees and playing in those conditions,” Anderson continued. “However, we did learn a lot today on how to shape our shots in the wind and course management decisions.”
Moriah Shropshire of Perkins won the medalist crown with an 83. Ada freshman Beans Factor was runner up with an 88. Abe Aurst of North Rock Creek followed with a 93 and Sara Fite of Stillwater’s JV team was fourth at 96.
Ava Patterson scored a 101, good enough for seventh place. Other Ada scores included Ava Manwell at 104, London Wilson at 106 and Emily Kemp at 116.
“At this time of the year, controlling what you can control is more important than ever,” Anderson said. “We have two weeks to prepare for regionals. And I guarantee it will involve course management and a lot of putting and chipping.”
Ada was off to the Cushing Invitational on Monday at the Buffalo Rock Golf and Event Center. The Lady Cougars will compete against a packed field of mostly Class 4A competition.
“The draw to this tournament is because Cushing is hosting the Class 4A State Championship on May 4-5,” Anderson said. “We are looking forward to playing in the Cushing Tournament so we can see where we stand with our competition.”
Ada then travels to the Tecumseh Invitational on April 19 at the FireLake Golf Course in Shawnee.
———o———
Friday, April 8
GIRLS
Perkins-Tryon Invitational
Golf Club At Cimarron Trails
Team Standings
1. ADA 399
2. Cushing 412
3. Perkins-Tryon 413
4. North Rock Creek 429
5.Casady 439
6. Seminole 444
7. Stillwater JV 452
8. Beggs 466
9. Mannford 474
10. Crossings 475
Top Individuals
1. Moriah Shropshire (Perkins) 83
2. Beans Factor (Ada) 88
3. Abe Aurst (N. Rock Creek) 93
4. Sara Fite (Stillwater JV) 96
5. Georgia Griffeth (Cushing) 99
6. Katelyn Powell (Cushing) 99
7. Ava Patterson (Ada) 101
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 88
Ava Patterson 101
Ava Manwell 104
London Wilson 106
Emily Kemp 116
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.