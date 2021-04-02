RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - East Central University volleyball junior Alejandra Delgado claimed the Tigers first Great American Conference weekly honors for 2020-21, earning Defensive Player of the Week accolades for April 1.
The Cidra, Puerto Rico, native helped ECU to a comeback victory over old rival Southeastern. The Tigers were trailing by two sets and fought back to claim the 3-2 victory, marking only the second road victory over the Savage Storm in the all-time series.
SOSU won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-13 before ECU won three straight by counts of 25-23, 25-15 and 18-16 Tuesday night inside the Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant.
Delgado tallied 30 digs and added 3 assists.
The win secured the right for ECU to host a first-round 2020-21 GAC Tournament Championship match next Tuesday. The Tigers will have to wait to see who their opponent and seed will be until after their match Friday against Southeastern Oklahoma State at the Kerr Activities at 7 p.m.
The match will be the annual Senior Day, honoring seniors Kellie Smith, Carcyn Robertson, Aliyah Narcisse and Kasey Beeler.
