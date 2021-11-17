Delgado nabs volleyball GAC honor for third time

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — East Central University senior Alejandra Delgado was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this year.
The Cidra, Puerto Rico, native helped the Tigers (15-13, 11-5 GAC) to a No. 5 spot at the GAC Championship Tournament, marking the first time since 2013 that ECU advanced to the GAC Tournament (original format), in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
The Tigers will play No. 4 Harding at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
The Tigers also claimed their first winning season in school history with the 3-0 sweep of Southeastern Oklahoma State to end the regular season.
Delgado recorded 54 digs during the week (6.75 per set) while adding eight assists and two service aces.
In the 3-2 victory at Southern Nazarene, she garnered her fifth 30-plus dig performance of the season, with 36. That marked the No. 4 spot on the ECU Single Match Top 10 list.
She is now ranked No. 8 on the ECU Career Digs List (787) and No. 3 on the ECU Single Season Digs List (589).
