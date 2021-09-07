Defense preserves victory for Cowboys

STILLWATER — As the final seconds drained from the clock, the Oklahoma State football team needed to preserve its dwindling lead with a pivotal stop from any defender.
With support from the rest of the defensive unit, four Cowboys delivered.
Collin Oliver and Jabbar Muhammad rushed toward Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley and wrapped him up, drawing a roar from the home crowd. Then on fourth down, Devin Harper and Brock Martin combined for another sack to seal the victory.
After the big play, the Boone Pickens Stadium speakers boomed with Jay Rock’s triumphant song “WIN” – something the Cowboys barely did.
After their game nearly unraveled in the fourth quarter, the defense brought it back on course, keeping OSU one touchdown ahead of the Bears. The Cowboys squeezed out a 23-16 victory against Missouri State in their opener Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Plenty of factors worked against the Cowboys. They struggled to find the gas pedal for their run game, finishing with 54 rushing yards while the Bears had 102. OSU gifted two fumbles to Missouri State, one of which resulted in a field goal. Spencer Sanders, OSU’s starting quarterback, missed the game because of COVID-19 protocol, and many other Cowboys were unavailable for various reasons, some injuries and others unspecified.
With all of these roadblocks, the defense was the cornerstone that propped OSU up.
“(We) put them in terrible situations multiple times, and they continued to make play after play after play,” coach Mike Gundy said. “They faced 83 plays, which is a lot, and they really stood tall and made a bunch of plays.”
With gutsy seven-man blitzes and frequent lineup changes – at times, guys were busy rotating on and off the field like it was Grand Central Station – defensive coordinator Jim Knowles maintained his confidence in the Cowboys. OSU’s final sacks pushed the Bears back nine yards and then 10 more, justifying his reasoning for making bold plays.
“You gotta live in your hopes, not your fears,” Knowles said.
There were some defensive mishaps – a few penalties gave the Bears extra momentum, and safety Tre Sterling was ejected for targeting during Missouri State’s one touchdown play – but the defense allowed the Cowboys to cling to the lead they had built in the first half.
With contributions from new faces as well as returners shifting into larger roles, OSU was up 20-3 at halftime. In the second half, the Cowboys had no touchdowns while Bears kicker Jose Pizano made three field goals, chipping away at OSU’s lead, but a collective effort kept the Cowboys in front even after Missouri State’s touchdown with 3:06 left.
In place of Sanders, sophomore quarterback Shane Illingworth made his third start and fifth career appearance. Illingworth went 22 for 40 with 315 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
“I thought he played pretty good,” Gundy said. “He doesn’t have a lot of experience. He made some throws, and then he missed a few, but for where he’s at in his career with experience, he played fine.”
Tay Martin, a supersenior who transferred from Washington State for the 2020 season and stepped in to replace Tylan Wallace at the Z position this year, headlined the receiving corps. Martin had a game-high 107 receiving yards on six catches.
During OSU’s opening drive, he made the first catch of the season on an 18-yard throw from Illingworth and followed with the first touchdown, beating pass interference from cornerback Montrae Braswell to haul a 5-yarder into the end zone.
He nearly scored again in the fourth quarter, but the celebration of fireworks over Boone Pickens Stadium happened too soon. Officials ruled him out of bounds, bringing up fourth and 17, so the Cowboys sent Alex Hale on the field to make a 35-yard field goal that extended their lead to 23-9 with 13:05 left.
Martin wasn’t the only transfer who influenced the game’s outcome. Jaylen Warren, a redshirt senior from Utah State, reached touchdown territory on a 1-yard rush during his OSU debut, giving the Cowboys a 13-0 lead with 11:28 left in the second quarter. LD Brown extended that advantage to 20-0, and the Bears didn’t score until there was 1:51 left in the second quarter, when Pizano made his first field goal.
Although the Cowboys’ shutout of the Bears didn’t last, they managed to start the season 1-0. Next, OSU faces Tulsa at 11 a.m. Sept. 11.
