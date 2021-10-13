The Sulphur Bulldog defense came up big Friday night at home against Pauls Valley. Sulphur forced turnover on downs and a field goal on two possessions inside the 10-yard-line giving them a 28-9 win.
On their first possession of the game, Sulphur marched 55 yards down the field to pay dirt. After converting on a fourth down play to keep the drive alive, Bulldog tailback Coy Myers pounded his way in from 9-yards out for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
A 39-yard kickoff return by TK Jaggers gave the Panthers great field position at the Bulldog 39-yard-line. Two fourth down conversions, a Justin Humphrey pass to Mason Smith and a Humphrey run, helped set up a first-and-goal at the Bulldog five.
The Sulphur defense stepped up and an incomplete pass on fourth down turned the Panthers away giving the Bulldogs the ball at their own five.
A 43-yard pass from Reese Ratchford to Brytan Gaddy got the Bulldogs out of a hole. A big run by Daniel Amaya set up Myers second touchdown run of the night a 19-yard scamper giving Sulphur a 14-0 lead.
Pauls Valley got on the scoreboard late in the first half. A 42-yard Humphrey pass to Maddex Prince gave PV a first down at the Bulldog 11. Again, the Sulphur defense stepped up forcing the Panthers to attempt a 26-yard field goal with just under two minutes remaining in the half. Juan Pablo Amaya spilt the uprights for the Panthers cutting the Sulphur lead to 14-3.
A Sulphur fumble near mid field gave the Panthers one more opportunity before the half. A sac by the Sulphur defense ended the drive and the game went to halftime.
An exchange of punts started the second half of action between the two teams. Midway through the third quarter Pauls Valley got the ball at the Bulldog 43-yard-line. On first down, Humphrey went to the air hitting Jaggers with a pass and the junior raced to the end zone for a touchdown. The conversion pass failed and PV trailed 14-9.
Sulphur put the game away in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns. Brayden Standifer’s 4-yard TD run capped off a 51-yard drive and Ratchford’s 2-yard run capped off a 41-yard drive giving the Bulldogs a 28-9 lead.
Mace Mobly ended the game with an interception of Humphrey giving the Bulldogs the win.
The Bulldogs finished with 355 yards in total offense, 279 rushing and 76 passing. Myers finished with 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Mobly added 76 and Amaya 52. Gaddy was the leading receiver with 62 yards on four catches.
Pauls Valley finished with 194 yards in total offense, 114 yards passing an 80 rushing. Humphrey had all the passing going 6-of-14 with a touchdown. Jaggers had 3 catches for 55 yards and a TD and Maddex Price had 42 yards on a catch. Humphrey led the ground game with 51 yards on 21 carries and Landin Weilenman had 20 yards.
Sulphur (4-2 overall, 3-0 3A-2 District) will be at Kingston (4-2, 2-1) on Thursday. Pauls Valley (2-4 overall, 1-2 3A-2 District) will host Madill (4-2, 1-2) on Thursday.
