MORRISON — The 15th-ranked Vanoss High School softball team simply couldn’t get anything going against defending Class A state champion and No. 2 Morris in a 7-0 loss to the Wildcats.
Pitcher Hally Vaughn struck out five and allowed just two hits in the complete-game shutout in a Class A Regional Tournament championship contest last week in Morrison.
The Lady Wildcats advanced to the Class A State Tournament with a 31-2 record, while Vanoss ended its season at 21-13.
Earlier in the tournament, Vanoss defeated Waukomis 19-1 to earn a spot in the title game.
“This group fought a lot of obstacles throughout the year. We had three tournaments canceled and about 15 other games due to COVID,” Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said via social media. “I really wanted to take this group to state and thought we were more than capable. We got a tough regional draw and had to play the defending state champs and they are the real deal.”
Championship
Morrison 7, Vanoss 0
Vaughn also led Morrison at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and three RBIs during a nine-hit MHS offense.
Kelli Veit finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the hosts.
Vanoss got base hits from Eryn Khoury and Jaycee Underwood.
Riley Reed was solid in the circle for the Lady Wolves. She struck out six, walked four and hit three batters.
First Round
Vanoss 19, Waukomis 1
The Vanoss offense was clicking on all cylinders in this one, piling up 21 hits including home runs from Riley Reed and Brinn Brassfield.
Vanoss collected 21 hits compared to just five for Waukomis in the five-inning run-rule.
Brassfield finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Reed went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Emrie Ellis also finished 3-for-3 and she slapped two doubles and had four RBIs and a run scored, while Emily Wilson turned in a 3-for-3 effort that included two RBIs and three runs scored.
Jaycee Underwood went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Lizzy Simpson ended up 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Maddie Dansby finished 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, a double and two runs scored for the locals.
Vanoss pulled away from the Lady Chiefs (17-14) with a 12-run explosion in the top of the third inning.
Brassfield was the winning pitcher, finishing with five strikeouts, no walked and one earned run in five innings.
Cambrie Gilliland led the Waukomis offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.