Defending champ wins Wingless Sprint race at OSP

It took five races into the 2019 season, but defending USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma champion Brett Wilson is back in victory lane following Saturday night’s triumph in the series’ lone visit to Oklahoma Sports Park this season.
Wilson, of Sapulpa, took over the lead from last week’s Creek County winner, Danny Smith, on lap three and led the remaining 23 circuits to score the victory over Cameron Hagin (Broken Arrow), Johnny Kent (Kiefer), Smith (Sapulpa) and Grady Chandler (Edmond).
The Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma return to action July 12-13 at the 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.