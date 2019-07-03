Defending champ wins Wingless Sprint race at OSP

Brett Wilson of Sapulpa won the USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma feature race Saturday night at the Oklahoma Sports Park.

 Provided | Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma

It took five races into the 2019 season, but defending USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma champion Brett Wilson is back in victory lane following Saturday night’s triumph in the series’ lone visit to Oklahoma Sports Park this season.

Wilson, of Sapulpa, took over the lead from last week’s Creek County winner, Danny Smith, on lap three and led the remaining 23 circuits to score the victory over Cameron Hagin (Broken Arrow), Johnny Kent (Kiefer), Smith (Sapulpa) and Grady Chandler (Edmond).

The Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma return to action July 12-13 at the 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas.

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.