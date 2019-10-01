DeAngelis sets personal record at Joplin meet

Former Byng High School standout Brianna DeAngelis set a new personal collegiate best at the Southern Stampede cross country meet in Joplin, Missouri, on Sept. 21. She finished the race with a time of 19:50.25.

 Rogers State Athletics | Provided

JOPLIN, Mo — Behind a personal best effort, Rogers State’s Brianna DeAngelis finished 119th in a huge field at the Southern Stampede cross country meet Sept. 21 in Joplin, Missouri. 

DeAngelis led the way for the Hillcats, who were missing two of their top three runners from the opening race due to injury. DeAngelis broke the 20-minute mark with a time of 19:50.25. The freshman’s time was 51.98 seconds faster than her 5k time in the season opener.

DeAngelis is a graduate of Byng High School, where she was an All-State runner.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

