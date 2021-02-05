DeAngelis making her mark at Rogers State

BYNG — Former Byng High School runner Brianna DeAngelis is already breaking records at Rogers State University.
At the PSU MIAA Challenge held on Jan. 30 at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the campus of Pittsburg State University, DeAngelis had a big day.
Not only did she finish first in the 5000-Meter Run in an incredible time of 18:45.34, DeAngelis also smashed the RSU school record in that event by over 47 seconds.
The RSU sophomore edged out Hillcat teammate Elena Fries, who was just 1.37 seconds behind in 18:46.71.
DeAngelis also took third in the 3,000-Meter Run with a 10:54.15, one second off of her own record in the event.
She was an All-Stater for the Lady Pirates during her prep career and set personal best times of 12:44 in the two-mile and 20:13 in the 5k in cross country.
Rogers State will return to action Feb. 12-13, traveling back to Pittsburg, Kansas for the 6th Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic.
