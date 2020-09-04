ROFF — The Ada offense couldn’t get clicking in a 6-3 loss to Davis Thursday afternoon at the 24th Annual Roff Fastpitch Tournament.
Freshman Rylynn Truett cracked two doubles and drove in all three runs but the rest of the Ada lineup produced just two hits.
Davis countered with 12 total hits and scored three runs in the top of the first inning to get off to a quick start.
Charlee Donaho paced the Lady Wolves at the plate. She finished 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Paige Miller also had three hits and scored three runs from the top of the DHS batting order, while Lexi Ryan went 3-for-4 and scored once. Gracie Eggleston added a double for the Lady Wolves.
Abbey Strong and Amaya Frizell had Ada’s other hits.
Donaho was also the winning pitcher for Davis. She struck out three, walked one and allowed just one earned run in six innings. Chardoney Stick absorbed the loss after striking out two, walking two and giving up five earned runs in six innings.
Ada played Tupelo in another pool-play contest later Thursday.
