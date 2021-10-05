East Central standout tailback Ontario “Mookie” Douglas roamed the sidelines in street clothes Saturday against Southern Arkansas in their Great American Conference clash at Norris Field. The junior from Lawton Eisenhower was hampered by a foot injury.
Douglas’ backup, sophomore Miles Davis from Lawton High School, more than picked up the slack.
Davis rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns and added a 33-yard TD catch to help the Tigers run past the Muleriders 38-17.
Coach Al Johnson’s squad has now strung together four straight wins after dropping its opener at Harding and now sit at 4-1. Southern Arkansas left town at 2-3.
The last time ECU had more than three wins in a single season was in 2015 when the Tigers went 6-5. East Central’s last four-game winning streak was from Sept. 10 to Oct. 3 during that same 2015 season.
Davis hauled in his TD catch on ECU’s opening drive and the Tigers led 7-0 at the 12:14 mark of the first period. East Central would never trail in the game, thanks to a bend but don’t break Tiger defense that limited the Muleriders to field goals instead of touchdowns on SAU’s first three scoring drives.
The Tigers’ first four scores were touchdowns and after Davis scored from five yards out at the 10:53 mark of the third quarter, East Central was on top 28-9.
ECU’s second score was a 3-yard Miles touchdown run and quarterback Kenny Hrncir completed an 11-yard TD toss to Rayvante Embry with 21 seconds left before halftime that put the Tigers on top 21-6.
ECU scored twice in the fourth period on a 38-yard field goal by Garrett Clark and a 1-yard touchdown run by Davis with 6:15 to play.
The Tigers piled up 423 yards of total offense compared to 303 by Southern Arkansas.
Hrncir completed 11-of-21 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. Embry had a team-high four receptions for 43 yards, while Jayquan Lincoln added two grabs for 62 yards, including a nice 50-yard catch.
Lincoln, a junior from Lawton, is closing in on 1,000 career receiving yards with 979.
Former Ada High standout Jackson McFarlane had one catch covering 21 yards.
Freshman running back Nemier Herod actually led the Tiger ground game with 80 yards on 11 totes.
SAU quarterback Hayden Mallory completed 21-of-36 passes for 210 yards. He was picked off twice and sacked twice. Cameron Jones (a product of Sulphur High School) and Cody Alexander both had interceptions, while Damas Green and RJ Williams had the two sacks.
Devon Roush had a team-high eight tackles for ECU, while Williams was next with seven stops.
The Tigers are back on the road this week, traveling to Henderson State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The Reddies are unbeaten at 5-0 after edging Southeastern 27-24 last weekend in Durant.
